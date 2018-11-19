Black Friday Bluetooth Speaker Deals – UE Wonderboom down to just £49.99

Black Friday Bluetooth Speaker Deals: This coming Black Friday will be a great chance to pick up a Bluetooth speaker for a hefty discount.

The Bluetooth speaker market can be a tricky one to negotiate, with a vast range of brand names, form factors and potential use cases. But the sheer size of it means that you can always grab yourself a bargain – particularly come Black Friday 2018.

Black Friday Bluetooth speaker deals

Black Friday 2018 falls on November 23, but the deals will likely start dropping in the two weeks running up to that date. You can be certain that Bluetooth speakers will be one of the most popular product categories over this period.

There’s a whole range of discounted Bluetooth speakers available at the moment, but the one that’s caught our eye is the UE Wonderboom for just £49.99. That’s a saving of £40, taking it down to its lowest-ever price.

All prices were correct at time of publication but are subject to change. If you see a deal you want, snap it up before the price changes. We’re keeping this page updated so check back for the latest vacuum cleaner deals.

Best John Lewis Bluetooth Speaker Deals Ruark MR1 MkII Bluetooth Speaker System, Grey The Ruark Audio MR1 Mk2 are our favourite pound-for-pound Bluetooth speakers of the moment, providing excellent hi-fi sound from twin gorgeous retro-chic units. This price is pretty consistent across the web, but John Lewis provides that enticing two year guarantee.

