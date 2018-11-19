Trending:

Black Friday Bluetooth Speaker Deals – UE Wonderboom down to just £49.99

Black Friday Bluetooth Speaker Deals: This coming Black Friday will be a great chance to pick up a Bluetooth speaker for a hefty discount.

The Bluetooth speaker market can be a tricky one to negotiate, with a vast range of brand names, form factors and potential use cases. But the sheer size of it means that you can always grab yourself a bargain – particularly come Black Friday 2018.

Black Friday 2018 falls on November 23, but the deals will likely start dropping in the two weeks running up to that date. You can be certain that Bluetooth speakers will be one of the most popular product categories over this period.

There’s a whole range of discounted Bluetooth speakers available at the moment, but the one that’s caught our eye is the UE Wonderboom for just £49.99. That’s a saving of £40, taking it down to its lowest-ever price.

All prices were correct at time of publication but are subject to change. If you see a deal you want, snap it up before the price changes. We’re keeping this page updated so check back for the latest vacuum cleaner deals.

Ultimate Ears, WONDERBOOM Bluetooth Speaker, Waterproof Speaker with Double-Up Connection, 10-Hour Battery Life, Clear, Crisp, Elegant Bass, Immersive Sound, Subzero Blue

If the UE Wonderboom’s name makes it sound like a superhero, well, it kind of is. This squat speaker is nigh-on indestructible, and it packs an audible punch too.

Ultimate Ears Megaboom Limited Edition Bluetooth Speaker – Black Friday Deal

This limited edition version of the UE Megaboom is both waterproof and shock resistant – making it one of the most robust bluetooth speakers on the market. Now with £29 off over Black Friday.

Creative MUVO 2c Palm Sized Water Resistant Bluetooth Speaker with Built-In MP3 Player - Green

The Creative Muvo 2C provides surprisingly decent bass given its tiny size, and it’s packed full of features. If portability is everything, this is a great pick.

Denon DSB-250BT Envaya Portable Premium Bluetooth Speaker - Black/Grey Stripe

This stylish bar speaker packs big, balanced sound, whether you’re listening at high or low volumes. It’s also water-resistant.

Fender Monterey Bluetooth Speaker, Black

The Fender Monterey should instantly appeal to musos thanks to its classic guitar amp looks. Fortunately, the appeal is more than skin-deep, with highly detailed stereo sound and physical EQ knobs.

Bang & Olufsen Beolit 17 Wireless Bluetooth Speaker - Natural

The B&O Play Beolit 17 provides huge, well-balanced 360-degree sound from a single boxy speaker. Its battery will last you a full 24 hours, and it even features a handy leather carrying handle.

John Lewis Bluetooth speaker deals

Best John Lewis Bluetooth Speaker Deals

Ruark MR1 MkII Bluetooth Speaker System, Grey

The Ruark Audio MR1 Mk2 are our favourite pound-for-pound Bluetooth speakers of the moment, providing excellent hi-fi sound from twin gorgeous retro-chic units. This price is pretty consistent across the web, but John Lewis provides that enticing two year guarantee.

Argos Bluetooth speaker deals

Best Argos Bluetooth Speaker Deals

JBL Clip 2 Waterproof Portable Speaker – Black

The JBL Clip 2 is so accomplished, JBL has struggled to follow it up in the years since its release. This is a cheap, cheerful, waterproof and decent-sounding speaker that supports daisy chaining.

Bose Soundlink Colour II Wireless Portable Speaker - Black

Bose offers a teeny-tiny speaker with incredibly robust build quality and strong sound. It’s not too expensive by the esteemed brand’s standards, either.

Bose SoundLink Revolve – Triple Black

With a true 360 degree speaker, the Bose SoundLink Revolve is the perfect option for a party or outdoor gathering, particularly with a tasty £25 saving through Argos.

Currys Bluetooth speaker deals

Best Currys Bluetooth Speaker Deals

Marshall Acton Bluetooth Wireless Speaker - Black

A massive saving on this handsome Bluetooth speaker for Currys Black Friday. It's £40 cheaper here than from Amazon at the moment. You also get a free 6 month Deezer+ subscription included.

JBL Charge 3 Portable Bluetooth Wireless Speaker - Grey

The JBL Charge 3 is sturdy and waterproof, with exemplary sound. It can also charge up your smartphone, courtesy of a sizeable 6000mAh battery.

Bose SoundLink Mini Bluetooth Wireless Speaker II - Black

This is a great price for a bit of a Bluetooth speaker legend. The Bose SoundLink Mini II offers unusual power and refinement from such a tiny box.

