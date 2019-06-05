Bluetooth may be messing with your Android notifications

Android notifications are running wild when connected to Bluetooth devices, some users are reporting. When a Bluetooth device is connected to a phone, it seems to be causing notifications and notification sounds to occur repeatedly. Issues with volume controls are also being reported.

The problem with notifications when connected to a Bluetooth device seems to be the crux of the issue. Users on Reddit and Google’s Product Forums have been sending reports of the bug in en masse. It causes notifications and their accompanying sounds to sometimes play twice or – even – three times.

According to AndroidPolice, this issue is cropping up in a couple of other ways too. Along with duplicated notifications, some are apparently reappearing even after being dismissed by the user. Notification sounds also seem to be playing even if the notification volume is initially set to vibrate or ‘do not disturb’.

The notification sound issue is apparently occurring due to the ringer and media volumes being linked together – meaning overarching sound setting like silent and vibrate are being ignored.

The reported issues are rearing their ugly heads on a whole range of Android phones – from Galaxy S9s to OnePlus 6Ts but the majority of affected devices appear to be Google Pixels.

The bug isn’t just limited to Android phones, it seems. The notification and volume bugs have the potential to carry across to any Bluetooth accessory is connected, such as a smartwatch.

The issue has persisted despite Google having already attempted to provide a fix. The fix required users to disconnect from the Bluetooth device in use and reboot, but the problem reoccurred when a device was connected back up again.

There is currently no definite or official fix for the problem; the bug continues to pick up speed on Issue Tracker – with the last reported bug encounter being logged less than an hour ago – at the time of publication.