Bluesound launches triple threat of new Node music streamers

Get ready because Bluesound is back with a bang. The Canadian-based audio brand is launching three new Node wireless music streamers.

The new models consist of the Node Nano, Node, and Node Icon, which come in different sizes and different prices, starting from entry-level to premium offerings.

Starting with the smallest streamer in the line-up, the Node Nano features a built-in ESS Sabre DAC and can be used to connect stereo systems and bring them into the world of music streaming. It’s small enough that you could slot it easily within your existing hi-fi set-up, and offers analogue and digital outputs for RCA, coaxial, optical, and USB to connect your kit.

Supporting audio up to 24-bit/192kHz, the Node Nano is compatible with AirPlay 2 streams (from iOS devices), aptX Adaptive Bluetooth, Spotify and Tidal Connect; plus the BluOS interfaces features native support for music streaming services such as Amazon Music, Qobuz, Tidal, SiriusXM, Pandora and more.

As mentioned the Node Nano is the smallest offering in the new series, but it is big enough to incorporate a backlit front touch panel for operation, as well as access for up to two programmable presets.

The Node is the step up model, and the internals are an upgrade on the Nano with an ESS Sabre ES9039Q2M DAC plus a built-in THX AAA headphone amplifier. There’s compatibility with DSD files and along with the analogue and digital outputs, there is an HDMI eARC port for connecting to a TV. The built-in IR learning offers universal control and like the Nano there’s a touch panel though the number of programmable source presets is up to five.

The Node Icon is what Bluesound refers to as its reference streamer in the series. There are two ESS ES9039Q2M Sabre DACs powering the show in a Dual-Mono DAC design, and this streamer is big enough to feature a 5-inch colour display. The Node Icon is also packing MQA Labs’ QRONO d2a that corrects timing errors in the DAC process and realigns the timing response to the original recordning for a more accurate sound.

Like the Node there’s digital and anlogue inputs and outputs that includes HDMI eARC as well as balanced XLR outputs

In terms of availability, the launch of the new Node streamers has been staggered. The Node Nano is available now for £299 / $349. The Node goes on sale September 24th, 2024 in black and white versions for £499 / €549 (pre-orders start now). While the Node Icon is set for launch on November 15th for £899 / €1049, with pre-orders commencing from October 17th onwards.