Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Bluesky adds a feature we miss from the good old Twitter days

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

The upstart social network Bluesky is beta testing a trending topics feature that cold help users keep up with current events via the service.

While the decentralised social media platform has avoided a heavily algorithmic approach, it has made keeping up with breaking news and big time sports, politics, and cultural events more difficult than it once was via Twitter.

Boxing Day Sales: Xbox Controller

Boxing Day Sales: Xbox Controller

Now’s your chance to stock up on Xbox controllers and enjoy some epic multiplayer action over the holiday period.

  • Amazon
  • Was £54.99
  • Now just £39.95
View Deal

For the millions of people who’ve moved over from Elon Musk’s X, the trending topics might be something the new arrivals might actually miss from the blazing right wing hellscape the service has become.

“Merry Christmas from us to you,” the company wrote in a Christmas Day post. “We launched Trending Topics today, and you can find it by tapping the search icon on the bottom bar of the app or the right sidebar on desktop.”

The feature is currently in beta, but is available via the Bluesky app, sitting above Recommendations in the search tab. Currently, we’re seeing terms like Christmas, St Stephen, Beyoncé, and Japan Airlines trend on the service. Click on a trending topic and you’ll see the top and latest mentions of the term within the interface.

If you’d rather not see them, you can head to Settings > Content and Media and uncheck the “Enable trending topics” button. You can also tap the ‘x’ button to remove Trending from the search tab.

Elsewhere, Bluesky promises this is only version one of the feature and it’ll only get better, but mute words will also transfer to trending. Right now the feature is only available in English.

The feature hasn’t been universally acclaimed by some users, with one commenting: “Twitter turned into a cesspool because people started to manipulate the algorithm and pushed bad actor accounts to the top of everyone’s feed.”

What do you make of the new Trending feature? Let us know @trustedreviews on Bluesky.

You might like…

Amazon Prime Video’s Premier League coverage ends this week – here’s why

Amazon Prime Video’s Premier League coverage ends this week – here’s why

Chris Smith 14 mins ago
Apple wants to help Google keep the pair’s cosy search deal alive

Apple wants to help Google keep the pair’s cosy search deal alive

Chris Smith 60 mins ago
An iPhone ‘holy grail’ feature is edging closer, but not close enough

An iPhone ‘holy grail’ feature is edging closer, but not close enough

Chris Smith 2 days ago
Switch 2 reveal could come much sooner than you think

Switch 2 reveal could come much sooner than you think

Chris Smith 2 days ago
Apple’s first big product launch of 2025 has been laid out

Apple’s first big product launch of 2025 has been laid out

Jon Mundy 2 days ago
iPhone 18 Pro could get this advanced camera feature

iPhone 18 Pro could get this advanced camera feature

Jon Mundy 2 days ago
Chris Smith
By Chris Smith

Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA.  …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up and get the best deals straight to your phone

Skip the hunt - get the latest discounts delivered directly to WhatsApp by signing up to the Trusted deals Whatsapp Channel.

Get Access