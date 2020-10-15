Blue’s World of Warcraft microphone makes you sound like an orc

Blue Microphones has teamed up with Blizzard Entertainment to launch the Yeti X World of Warcraft Edition microphone.

The special edition microphone features a voice modulator that allows you to make your voice sound like Azeroth-based characters, including Orcs, Gnomes and Demons.

Hundreds of HD samples have also been taken from the upcoming World of Warcraft: Shadowlands expansion, providing oodles of variability for your Twitch streams or vlogs.

Related: Best Laptop 2020

The Blue VO!CE software – available via Logitech’s G HUB platform – will allow you to tweak the microphone settings and perfect the character voice you want to adopt. You’re also able to play World of Warcraft flavoured sound effects midstream, whether that’s to celebrate a victory or amuse your audience.

A multi-function smart knob makes it easy to adjust vocal levels, mute your voice and tweak headphone volume. Logitech also claims the four-capsule condenser microphone delivers ‘exceptional focus and clarity’ for a professional-standard quality.

This also means you can use the microphone in multiple ways, whether you want it focussed solely on your voice so it doesn’t pick up background noise, or switch it to ‘Bidirectional Mode’ to accommodate two people for podcasts and interviews.

Related: Best PC Games 2020

The special edition Blue Yeti X microphone has also been given a World of Warcraft styled makeover, with runes lasered into the base and the game’s logo printed on the side.

Otherwise, it offers all the same features as the standard Yeti X microphone that launched last year, including compatibility with both Windows PCs and Macs. It’s apparently easy to set up too, simply requiring you to plug the USB cable into your PC.

The Yeti X World of Warcraft Edition microphone will become available this month for £189.99. That’s slightly more expensive than the standard edition microphone, but who can put a price on sounding like your favourite World of Warcraft characters?

Computing Editor Formerly the Staff Writer at Stuff Magazine, Ryan's been writing about tech since he graduated from Cardiff University. At Trusted Reviews he is focussed on everything computer-related, giving him a v…