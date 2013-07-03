Blue budget iPhone rears its head in latest leaked pictures

The budget iPhone has leaked online again, this time showing off a navy blue version of its plastic body ahead of a rumoured launch later this year.

Previously shown off in a trio of green, red and yellow backs, the heavily rumoured budget iPhone has now been spotted in blue and white iterations.

The pictures come courtesy of French website, Nowhereelse.fr, and are definitely of higher quality than previous pictures, but still reveal little about the actual specs of the rumoured iPhone Light.

Featuring a much more rounded design than the current iPhone 5, iPhone 4S and iPhone 4, the budget iPhone seems to take some design hues from the iPhone 3GS but with a flatter back.

Already rumoured to touch down in “white, pink, green, blue and yellow”, this latest picture could feature the full range of budget iPhone colours.

The mooted iPhone mini is expected to be a mid-market offering to offer a cheaper alternative to the iPhone 5. It is widely anticipated to arrive in six to eight colours if and when it eventually launches.

This latest photograph even shows the backs covered with that plastic coating seen on any newly purchased gadgets, which may suggest they are near final product models.

To lower costs, Apple is predicted to abandon the brushed aluminium body of the iPhone 5 in favour of a hard, slightly shiny plastic or polycarbonate body, perhaps similar to the Samsung Galaxy S4.

Despite the recent flurry of budget iPhone leaks, there are still sparse reports on the specs sheet of the alleged device.

Tipped to be running the newly unveiled iOS 7, the budget iPhone is predicted to launch in September with a release date later this year.

It is said to have the same 4-inch display as the iPhone 5 and could be called the iPhone mini, following in the footsteps of the iPad mini release late 2012.



Next, read our iPhone 5 tips and tricks.

Via: AppleInsider