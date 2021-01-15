Bloomberg: Major iMac and Mac Pro redesigns with Apple Silicon coming this year

The Apple iMac desktop computer is set for its first major redesign in almost ten years, in part aided by the new Apple Silicon processors, according to a new report.

Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, citing ‘people familiar with the plans’, says the revamp will see an all-in-one machines with much slimmer bezels. Significantly, the large chin will be sacrificed to give the new iMac an appearance similar to the Apple Pro Display XDR monitor. Gurman also says the new iMac will have a flat back, rather than a curved rear.

“The iMac redesign will be one of the biggest visual updates to any Apple product this year, according to people familiar with the company’s roadmap,” the unerringly reliable Gurman writes.

Whether that will require a thicker iMac overall, or it means the design wizards at Apple are able to squeeze the tech into a sleek body thanks to the Apple Silicon processors, remains to be seen. The two models are codenamed J456 and J457 are set to replace the existing 21.5-inch and 27-inch desktops will be here before the end of the year.

According to the report, the models will use the next-generation of Apple’s homegrown chips. Whether they’ll be branded as M2 or continue under the M1 banner, remains to be seen.

Elsewhere, Gurman reckons there’s some new Mac Pro desktop models on the way. The report says one is an upgrade to the 2019 ‘cheese grater’ model and, significantly, this could still use Intel processors.

However, a second Mac Pro model will feature Apple Silicon and will cut the size in half, according to the report. Now that’s potentially hugely exciting for power users who don’t have room for a whacking great tower PC.

“The design will feature a mostly aluminium exterior and could invoke nostalgia for the Power Mac G4 Cube,” Gurman adds, bringing word from his sources.

Finally, the report says Apple is working on a more affordable standalone monitor than the $5,000 Power Display XDR.