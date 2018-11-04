BlizzCon 2018 Cosplay: Some of our favourites from Blizzard’s convention

BlizzCon 2018 has come to a close, and Trusted Reviews had a chance to attend this year! We went hands-on with Ashe, the brand-new hero for Overwatch and also had a chance to chat with the team about the roster’s diversity. We also dove into Diablo Immortal for iOS and Android before dying a lot as Orphea in Heroes of the Storm.

This year saw an abundance of great announcements for all of Blizzard’s flagship titles. But, more importantly, it also had thousands of fans come together to celebrate everything they love about Blizzard Entertainment. Obviously, some of them are deviously creative and rock up in some of the finest cosplay imaginable purely to express their love for certain outfits and characters. We sadly didn’t a chance to dress up but did manage to snap a few pictures of those who did.

Trusted Reviews has compiled some of the cosplay from BlizzCon 2018 including characters from Overwatch, World of Warcraft and more!

Is there any character from Blizzard Entertainment you’d love to cosplay as? Let us know on Facebook and Twitter @trustedreviews.