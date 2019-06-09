Bleeding Edge is a multiplayer mash-up from the creators of Hellblade

Ninja Theory has announced Bleeding Edge, a brand-new multiplayer experience focused on fast-paced melee combat, distinct heroes and and an absurd sense of style.

After leaking prior to the show, it was announced in full at Microsoft’s E3 2019 press conference, and it looks pretty spectacular. Ninja Theory is responsible for the likes of DmC: Devil May Cry, Enslaved: Odyssey to the West and, most recently, Hellblade.

The studio was acquired by Microsoft last year and has clearly been hard at work on this ambitious multiplayer outing. However, it’s definitely a big departure for them, focusing on player-driven combat and customisation instead of a deep, narrative adventure.

We’ll have a chance to go hand-on with it at E3 2019, so will bring you a detailed hands-on preview the moment we have a chance. You can check out the reveal trailer below which provides a glimpse at the heroes, combat and quirky visual stylings.

A public test will be taking place prior to the game’s release, so players eager to see what Bleeding Edge is all about will have a chance before spending pennies on it. Oh, and it’s confirmed for Xbox Game Pass like all of the companie’s big exclusives.

Trusted Reviews will be at E3 2019 covering all the big announcements from major publishers like Xbox, Google, Square Enix, Bethesda and more. Be sure to keep it locked to our gaming section for all the latest news.