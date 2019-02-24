Foldable phones are clearly the in thing at MWC 2019, and TCL – the company that owns the rights to the BlackBerry and Alcatel brands – is crashing the party with its DragonHinge flexible AMOLED tech.

The company says that the proprietary technology features special mechanical housing for custom AMOLED screens made by its sibling company, panel manufacturer CSOT (China Star Optoelectronics Technology Company), and, while no for-sale foldables will be on show at MWC, some poseable proof-of-concepts will be.

TCL hints that its bendable display concept will be used to create more than just foldy phones, so it might be the case that we’ll see a Lenovo Yoga Book-style bendable laptop, or something to rival the LG Signature Series OLED TV R.

What’s certain is that we’re not going to see any DragonHinge BlackBerry or Alcatel phones this year – TCL is taking a more cautious, build-it-once-build-it-right approach, and doesn’t expect to be selling any foldable phones until 2020.

“Together with the support of our sister company, CSOT, we’re showing that TCL can be an innovator and leader in the mobile device market of the future,” says general manager for global sales and marketing at TCL, Peter Lee.

“When we look at the potential of our flexible device portfolio, we’re obviously very excited about what we’ll be bringing to market down the road. However, we’re not in a race to be the first because we feel it is more responsible to take a patient, thoughtful approach to not only solve hardware challenges, but also work with our partners on software solutions to ensure we deliver a meaningful user experience,” Lee added.

The vertical integration of CSOT within TCL should, in theory, make it easier to streamline R&D and manufacturing, allowing for a foldable BlackBerry to compete with the likes of the Huawei Mate X and Samsung Galaxy Fold. A BlackBerry BoldFold coming 2020? You heard it here first.

Do you fancy the DragonHinge's chances? Is it hot stuff, hot air, or are you cold on the concept of foldable phones entirely?