Black Widow film delayed, but Disney has great news for MCU fans

Disney has pushed the theatrical Black Widow release date until Friday June 9, but there’s good news for Marvel fans who’d rather watch from home – it’ll launch simultaneously on Disney Plus.

The standalone Scarlett Johansson flick, which is the first of Phase Four of the MCU, will be available via Disney Plus Premiere Access. The company says the availability will be for most markets covered by Disney Plus, so the UK should be included.

Those watching via the streaming service will need to pay an extra fee which, for other films like the live action Mulan film, has been set at £19.99 or $29.99. Disney isn’t revealing the price now, just that additional fees will apply. Strangely enough, the tweet announcing the new release date features Black Widow in all white.

The film is the first MCU movie since Avengers: Endgame brought Phase Three to an epic conclusion and was supposed to arrive in cinemas on May 7.

Related: How to find 4K on Disney Plus?

As well as making life easier for those still avoiding the cinemas, the new release date will give many more folks the chance to watch on the big screen. As lockdowns are eased in the UK and beyond, the shift to June might make people feel more secure about heading to their nearest multiplex.

As before, we’re probably likely to see plenty of complaints about the price tag, which doesn’t take into consideration how many people are able to watch for twenty quid, neither the lack of limit on how many times you can actually watch the flick for as long as you have Disney Plus. If you have a compatible device, you can also watch in 4K. Plus, you don’t have to pay about £800 for cinema snacks for the while family.

Will you pay twenty notes for the privilege of watching Black Widow on day one, from the comfort of your own home? Let us know @trustedreviews on Twitter.