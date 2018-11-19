Trending:

Black Friday Toy Deals: Up to 60% off Nerf Blasters

Thomas Deehan

Black Friday Toy Deals: Black Friday may conjure up images of panicked parents scrambling over the same toy, but we’re here to take the stress out of the sale with our collection of the best Black Friday toy deals.

Is there anything more difficult than buying toys for Christmas? With more products available than ever before, it can be a task unto itself just to figure out which ones are truly worth your time, and what will earn you that coveted face of gratitude.

As someone who can remember when Furbies were at the height of their popularity, I’ve seen enough Christmases to know how stressful the whole thing can be. This time around however, I’m here to help you get to the deals you want as quickly as possible. We’ll be working around the clock to update this page with all the relevant discounts and offers as soon as they go live – allowing you to relax and enjoy the Black Friday deals.

Jump to Black Friday toy deals: 

Amazon | Argos | John Lewis | Smyths

Black Friday Toy Deals Available Now

If you don’t want to wait until November 23rd to start shopping then you’re in luck – most major retailers have already kicked off their Black Friday sales. When it comes to toys, Smyths is giving everyone a run for their money with some fantastic deals including a massive £35 price drop on a Hot Wheels Ultimate Garage and Car Wash playset.

If the person you’re buying for prefers trains to cars, then you might like to know that Smyths has also discounted the Thomas & Friends Super Station Train Set by £18, bringing it down to just £79.99. With the ability to change the Super Station into several different layouts, which in itself can hold up to 100 engines, you’ll be left wondering why your local train service can’t be run with the same efficiency.

Related: Black Friday Deals – Where to find the best discounts

Meanwhile, Argos has slashed the prices of several Barbie playsets, with the standout deal being an amazing £10 price drop on the Barbie House Pool plus Three Dolls playset. At only £39.99, it’s an absolute steal. If you’re keen to see what other cracking toy deals are available, take a look below.

All deals were correct at time of publication but can quickly change. Act fast to snap up a bargain.

Amazon Toy Deals

Amazon Black Friday Toy Deals

Nerf Laser Ops Pro Alphapoint Two Pack

As part of Amazon's Deals of the Day, you can save a staggering £27.85 off this Nerf Laser Ops Two Pack which works with the Nerf Lasers Ops Pro app – bringing you all that nerf fun without the mess of physical pellets flying around.

Amazon

|

Save £27.85

|

Now £17.14

View Deal

Now £17.14

|

Save £27.85

|

Amazon

Nerf N Strike Mega Twin Shock

Another stonker from Amazon's Deals of the Day, this Twin Shock Nerf gun packs a serious punch – particularly at only £19.50 for today only.

Amazon

|

Save £37.34

|

Now £19.50

View Deal

Now £19.50

|

Save £37.34

|

Amazon

Fisher-Price Rainforest Gym, Baby Playmat with Music and Lights, Suitable from Birth for New-Borns

Trying to entertain a baby can be tricky work, but it's certainly a much easier job with this Fisher-Price Rainforest Gym – now with a £25 saving to be had.

Amazon

|

Save £25

|

Now £39.99

View Deal

Now £39.99

|

Save £25

|

Amazon

Exploding Kittens: A Card Game About Kittens and Explosions and Sometimes Goats

If you're in the market for a brand new card game, then you can do far worse than Exploding Kittens. Crazy, hilarious and entertaining to no end, plus with £14 off.

Amazon

|

Save £14

|

Now £19.99

View Deal

Now £19.99

|

Save £14

|

Amazon


Amazon Best LEGO Deals

LEGO Kids 'Jurassic World - Carnotaurus Gyrosphere Escape' Set - 75929

Taken from the most hectic scene of Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, this set is a must have for fans of the movie.

Amazon

|

Save £15

|

Now £44.99

View Deal

Now £44.99

|

Save £15

|

Amazon

LEGO 10698 Classic Large Creative Brick Box Construction Set

For any budding LEGO inventors out there, this box full of 790 individual pieces is just what you need to get started – now with 25% off.

Amazon

|

Save £10.02

|

Now £29.97

View Deal

Now £29.97

|

Save £10.02

|

Amazon

LEGO UK 31066 "Space Shuttle Explorer Construction Toy

Take off the moon with this delightful LEGO space shuttle, now going for just under £20. The perfect stocking filler if I ever I did see one.

Amazon

|

Save £5

|

Now £19.99

View Deal

Now £19.99

|

Save £5

|

Amazon

LEGO 21034 Architecture London Skyline Building Set, London Eye, Big Ben, Tower Bridge Building Model

One for the adults in the house. Brighten up your desk with this fantastic LEGO recreation of the iconic London skyline at just a fraction of its original price.

Amazon

|

Save £8.99

|

Now £35.49

View Deal

Now £35.49

|

Save £8.99

|

Amazon

(Back to top)

Argos Toy Deals

Argos Black Friday Toy Deals

Complete Barbie Home Set with 3 Dolls and Pool

Argos has slashed the price of several barbie playsets in half but this one takes the cake. With three dolls and a pool to boot, this set is an absolute steal.

Argos

|

50% off

|

Now £59.99

View Deal

Now £59.99

|

50% off

|

Argos

Barbie Fiat Car and Doll

If you're after something a little bit cheaper from the Barbie range, then this double pack containing a Barbie doll and her Fiat car should do the trick at only £29.99 (50% off the usual price).

Argos

|

50% off

|

Now £29.99

View Deal

Now £29.99

|

50% off

|

Argos

Marvel Titan Hero Series Mega Collection 11-pack

Time to recreate your own Infinity War with this amazing pack of Marvel Superheroes, featuring 11 iconic characters from the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Now with 50% off.

Argos

|

50% off

|

Now £59.99

View Deal

Now £59.99

|

50% off

|

Argos

K'NEX Bionic Blast Roller Coaster Building Set

Have you ever wanted to build your own roller coaster? Well now you can, and at a reduced cost, with this fantastic playset from K'NEW.

Argos

|

Save £30

|

Now £49.99

View Deal

Now £49.99

|

Save £30

|

Argos


Argos Best LEGO Deals

LEGO Friends Snow Resort Chalet

Coming in at a much lower price than its competitors, Argos is selling this beautiful LEGO Friends Snow Resort for just £23.99. Amazon currently has the product listed for nearly £10 more.

Argos

|

Clearance

|

Now £23.99

View Deal

Now £23.99

|

Clearance

|

Argos

LEGO Ninjago Dieselnaut Tank Dragon Hunters

This beast of a LEGO set comes straight from the LEGO Ninjago universe, providing tons of fun and at a lower price than usual. What's not to love?

Argos

|

Save £10

|

Now £79.99

View Deal

Now £79.99

|

Save £10

|

Argos

LEGO Star Wars Kessel Run Millennium Falcon

Can you complete the Kessel Run in less than 12 parsecs? Well, if you fancy yourself a Han Solo in the making then you'll love this LEGO recreation of the iconic Millennium Falcon from Star Wars. Now with £10 off.

Argos

|

Save £10

|

Now £139.99

View Deal

Now £139.99

|

Save £10

|

Argos

LEGO Juniors Raptor Rescue Truck Set

A great set for any younger LEGO fans in the audience, featuring a simplistic design with easy to follow instructions and a handy £5 discount for your troubles.

Argos

|

Save £5

|

Now £19.99

View Deal

Now £19.99

|

Save £5

|

Argos

(Back to top)

John Lewis Toy Deals

John Lewis Black Friday Toys Deals

John Lewis & Partners Waitrose Supermarket

There's something adorably simple about this pretend Waitrose Supermarket stall – but you'll love it even more knowing that you bought it at 20% less than the RRP.

John Lewis

|

Save 20%

|

Now £39.20

View Deal

Now £39.20

|

Save 20%

|

John Lewis

Nerf Retaliator Elite Plus Pack

It doesn't take much of a guess to figure out why they call this the Retaliator. At the very least, with £30 off, you won't mind so much when you're being barraged with pellets.

John Lewis

|

Save £30

|

Now £39.99

View Deal

Now £39.99

|

Save £30

|

John Lewis

Playmobil City Life Nursery School

The best thing about this Playmobil City Life Nursery – aside from the 20% discount – is that when you're done playing with it, you can transform the whole thing into a carry case. What's not to love?

John Lewis

|

Save 20%

|

Now £23.99

View Deal

Now £23.99

|

Save 20%

|

John Lewis

Maxi Micro Deluxe Scooter, 5-12 years, Black

Scooters are always a popular item on any Christmas list, but with a 15% saving to be had through John Lewis, you don't have to worry about it breaking the bank.

John Lewis

|

Save 15%

|

Now £103.96

View Deal

Now £103.96

|

Save 15%

|

John Lewis


John Lewis Best LEGO Deals

LEGO Marvel Super Heroes Avengers Sanctum Sanctorum Showdown and Thor's Weapon Quest Bundle

This bundle is sure to appease any fan of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, featuring two action packed scenes from this year's mega blockbuster, Avengers: Infinity War. Now with £18 off.

John Lewis

|

Save £18

|

Now £85.98

View Deal

Now £85.98

|

Save £18

|

John Lewis

LEGO City Passenger Train, Tracks and Switch Tracks Bundle

If you fancy running your own mini train service (how hard can it be?), then you'll love this LEGO City Passenger Train bundle from John Lewis, which also includes the additional components needed to get your railway up and moving. When bought as a bundle, you can save £31.99.

John Lewis

|

Save £31.99

|

Now £109.96

View Deal

Now £109.96

|

Save £31.99

|

John Lewis

LEGO DUPLO Town Square and Farmers Market Bundle

A great option for any younger LEGO builders this Christmas, as the bundle includes a delightful town square and a farmers market. Buying both will save £14.40 as opposed to buying them separately.

John Lewis

|

Save £14.40

|

Now £49.97

View Deal

Now £49.97

|

Save £14.40

|

John Lewis

LEGO Harry Potter Hogwarts Whomping Willow and Aragog's Lair Bundle

Any fans of Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets will remember these two iconic, and fairly terrifying scenes which have been faithfully restored here in LEGO form.

John Lewis

|

Save £12.99

|

Now £54.99

View Deal

Now £54.99

|

Save £12.99

|

John Lewis

(Back to top)

Smyths Toy Deals

Smyths Black Friday Toys Deals

Thomas & Friends Super Station Train Set

With the ability to hold up to 100 engines and be manipulated into several different designs, you'll be left wondering why your local train service doesn't run as well as the Thomas & Friends Super Station.

Smyths

|

Save £18

|

Now £79.99

View Deal

Now £79.99

|

Save £18

|

Smyths

B. Zany Zoo Wooden Activity Cube

Looking at the sheer amount of stuff you can do with the B. Zany Activity Cube, I'm half tempted to buy one myself – especially now that there's a £10 saving to be had.

Smyths

|

Save £10

|

Now £49.99

View Deal

Now £49.99

|

Save £10

|

Smyths

Hot Wheels Ultimate Garage and Car Wash

Hot Wheels fans, you're in for a treat. Smyths has dropped a massive £35 off this Ultimate Garage and Car Wash playset for Black Friday.

Smyths

|

Save £35

|

Now £64.99

View Deal

Now £64.99

|

Save £35

|

Smyths

Hatchimals HatchiBabies - Chipadee (Exclusive)

The Hatchimals are one of this year's hot ticket items for Christmas, so don't let this fantastic £10 saving through Smyths pass you by.

Smyths

|

Save £10

|

Now £49.99

View Deal

Now £49.99

|

Save £10

|

Smyths

Barbie House Pool and 3 Dolls

With three dolls included in this playset, it's already a solid choice for any child, but with a £10 discount on top – it's a total no brainer.

Smyths

|

Save £10

|

Now £39.99

View Deal

Now £39.99

|

Save £10

|

Smyths


Smyths Best LEGO Deals

LEGO City Police Station

No LEGO City build is complete without the pièce de résistance that is the Police Station. There's a ridiculous amount of fun to be had with this set, making it fantastic value for money.

Smyths

|

Save £22

|

Now £62.99

View Deal

Now £62.99

|

Save £22

|

Smyths

LEGO 41340 Friends Heartlake Friendship House Building Set

A hot tub and a slide? Why can't I have a house like this? Either way, with a £14.50 saving to be had, the LEGO house of your dreams can be yours for a much cheaper price this Black Friday.

Smyths

|

Save £14.50

|

Now £45.49

View Deal

Now £45.49

|

Save £14.50

|

Smyths

LEGO 42078 Technic Mack Anthem Truck

One for the older LEGO fans out there and a great way to satisfy your inner trucker. Now with a massive £47 off this Black Friday.

Smyths

|

Save £47

|

Now £92.99

View Deal

Now £92.99

|

Save £47

|

Smyths

LEGO 75159 Star Wars Death Star Iconic Construction Set

The ultimate LEGO set – whoever gets this as a gift is one lucky LEGO builder. This Black Friday, you can save a gigantic £100 off this LEGO Death Star construction set – mental.

Smyths

|

Save £100

|

Now £299.99

View Deal

Now £299.99

|

Save £100

|

Smyths

(Back to top)

Want more Trusted Reviews deals?

How about these:

We may earn a commission if you click a deal and buy an item. That’s why we want to make sure you’re well-informed and happy with your purchase, so that you’ll continue to rely on us for your buying advice needs.