Black Friday Toy Deals: Up to 60% off Nerf Blasters

Black Friday Toy Deals: Black Friday may conjure up images of panicked parents scrambling over the same toy, but we’re here to take the stress out of the sale with our collection of the best Black Friday toy deals.

Is there anything more difficult than buying toys for Christmas? With more products available than ever before, it can be a task unto itself just to figure out which ones are truly worth your time, and what will earn you that coveted face of gratitude.

As someone who can remember when Furbies were at the height of their popularity, I’ve seen enough Christmases to know how stressful the whole thing can be. This time around however, I’m here to help you get to the deals you want as quickly as possible. We’ll be working around the clock to update this page with all the relevant discounts and offers as soon as they go live – allowing you to relax and enjoy the Black Friday deals.

Black Friday Toy Deals Available Now

If you don’t want to wait until November 23rd to start shopping then you’re in luck – most major retailers have already kicked off their Black Friday sales. When it comes to toys, Smyths is giving everyone a run for their money with some fantastic deals including a massive £35 price drop on a Hot Wheels Ultimate Garage and Car Wash playset.

If the person you’re buying for prefers trains to cars, then you might like to know that Smyths has also discounted the Thomas & Friends Super Station Train Set by £18, bringing it down to just £79.99. With the ability to change the Super Station into several different layouts, which in itself can hold up to 100 engines, you’ll be left wondering why your local train service can’t be run with the same efficiency.

Meanwhile, Argos has slashed the prices of several Barbie playsets, with the standout deal being an amazing £10 price drop on the Barbie House Pool plus Three Dolls playset. At only £39.99, it’s an absolute steal. If you’re keen to see what other cracking toy deals are available, take a look below.

All deals were correct at time of publication but can quickly change. Act fast to snap up a bargain.

Amazon Toy Deals



Argos Toy Deals



John Lewis Toy Deals



Smyths Toy Deals



