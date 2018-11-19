Black Friday Toy Deals: Up to 60% off Nerf Blasters

Black Friday Toy Deals: Black Friday may conjure up images of panicked parents scrambling over the same toy, but we’re here to take the stress out of the sale with our collection of the best Black Friday toy deals.
Is there anything more difficult than buying toys for Christmas? With more products available than ever before, it can be a task unto itself just to figure out which ones are truly worth your time, and what will earn you that coveted face of gratitude.
As someone who can remember when Furbies were at the height of their popularity, I’ve seen enough Christmases to know how stressful the whole thing can be. This time around however, I’m here to help you get to the deals you want as quickly as possible. We’ll be working around the clock to update this page with all the relevant discounts and offers as soon as they go live – allowing you to relax and enjoy the Black Friday deals.
Jump to Black Friday toy deals:
Amazon | Argos | John Lewis | Smyths
Black Friday Toy Deals Available Now
If you don’t want to wait until November 23rd to start shopping then you’re in luck – most major retailers have already kicked off their Black Friday sales. When it comes to toys, Smyths is giving everyone a run for their money with some fantastic deals including a massive £35 price drop on a Hot Wheels Ultimate Garage and Car Wash playset.
If the person you’re buying for prefers trains to cars, then you might like to know that Smyths has also discounted the Thomas & Friends Super Station Train Set by £18, bringing it down to just £79.99. With the ability to change the Super Station into several different layouts, which in itself can hold up to 100 engines, you’ll be left wondering why your local train service can’t be run with the same efficiency.
Meanwhile, Argos has slashed the prices of several Barbie playsets, with the standout deal being an amazing £10 price drop on the Barbie House Pool plus Three Dolls playset. At only £39.99, it’s an absolute steal. If you’re keen to see what other cracking toy deals are available, take a look below.
All deals were correct at time of publication but can quickly change. Act fast to snap up a bargain.
Amazon Toy Deals
Amazon Black Friday Toy Deals
Nerf Laser Ops Pro Alphapoint Two Pack
Nerf Laser Ops Pro Alphapoint Two Pack
As part of Amazon's Deals of the Day, you can save a staggering £27.85 off this Nerf Laser Ops Two Pack which works with the Nerf Lasers Ops Pro app – bringing you all that nerf fun without the mess of physical pellets flying around.
Nerf N Strike Mega Twin Shock
Nerf N Strike Mega Twin Shock
Another stonker from Amazon's Deals of the Day, this Twin Shock Nerf gun packs a serious punch – particularly at only £19.50 for today only.
Fisher-Price Rainforest Gym, Baby Playmat with Music and Lights, Suitable from Birth for New-Borns
Fisher-Price Rainforest Gym, Baby Playmat with Music and Lights, Suitable from Birth for New-Borns
Trying to entertain a baby can be tricky work, but it's certainly a much easier job with this Fisher-Price Rainforest Gym – now with a £25 saving to be had.
Exploding Kittens: A Card Game About Kittens and Explosions and Sometimes Goats
Exploding Kittens: A Card Game About Kittens and Explosions and Sometimes Goats
If you're in the market for a brand new card game, then you can do far worse than Exploding Kittens. Crazy, hilarious and entertaining to no end, plus with £14 off.
Amazon Best LEGO Deals
LEGO Kids 'Jurassic World - Carnotaurus Gyrosphere Escape' Set - 75929
LEGO Kids 'Jurassic World - Carnotaurus Gyrosphere Escape' Set - 75929
Taken from the most hectic scene of Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, this set is a must have for fans of the movie.
LEGO 10698 Classic Large Creative Brick Box Construction Set
LEGO 10698 Classic Large Creative Brick Box Construction Set
For any budding LEGO inventors out there, this box full of 790 individual pieces is just what you need to get started – now with 25% off.
LEGO UK 31066 "Space Shuttle Explorer Construction Toy
LEGO UK 31066 "Space Shuttle Explorer Construction Toy
Take off the moon with this delightful LEGO space shuttle, now going for just under £20. The perfect stocking filler if I ever I did see one.
LEGO 21034 Architecture London Skyline Building Set, London Eye, Big Ben, Tower Bridge Building Model
LEGO 21034 Architecture London Skyline Building Set, London Eye, Big Ben, Tower Bridge Building Model
One for the adults in the house. Brighten up your desk with this fantastic LEGO recreation of the iconic London skyline at just a fraction of its original price.
Argos Toy Deals
Argos Black Friday Toy Deals
Complete Barbie Home Set with 3 Dolls and Pool
Complete Barbie Home Set with 3 Dolls and Pool
Argos has slashed the price of several barbie playsets in half but this one takes the cake. With three dolls and a pool to boot, this set is an absolute steal.
Barbie Fiat Car and Doll
Barbie Fiat Car and Doll
If you're after something a little bit cheaper from the Barbie range, then this double pack containing a Barbie doll and her Fiat car should do the trick at only £29.99 (50% off the usual price).
Marvel Titan Hero Series Mega Collection 11-pack
Marvel Titan Hero Series Mega Collection 11-pack
Time to recreate your own Infinity War with this amazing pack of Marvel Superheroes, featuring 11 iconic characters from the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Now with 50% off.
K'NEX Bionic Blast Roller Coaster Building Set
K'NEX Bionic Blast Roller Coaster Building Set
Have you ever wanted to build your own roller coaster? Well now you can, and at a reduced cost, with this fantastic playset from K'NEW.
Argos Best LEGO Deals
LEGO Friends Snow Resort Chalet
LEGO Friends Snow Resort Chalet
Coming in at a much lower price than its competitors, Argos is selling this beautiful LEGO Friends Snow Resort for just £23.99. Amazon currently has the product listed for nearly £10 more.
LEGO Ninjago Dieselnaut Tank Dragon Hunters
LEGO Ninjago Dieselnaut Tank Dragon Hunters
This beast of a LEGO set comes straight from the LEGO Ninjago universe, providing tons of fun and at a lower price than usual. What's not to love?
LEGO Star Wars Kessel Run Millennium Falcon
LEGO Star Wars Kessel Run Millennium Falcon
Can you complete the Kessel Run in less than 12 parsecs? Well, if you fancy yourself a Han Solo in the making then you'll love this LEGO recreation of the iconic Millennium Falcon from Star Wars. Now with £10 off.
LEGO Juniors Raptor Rescue Truck Set
LEGO Juniors Raptor Rescue Truck Set
A great set for any younger LEGO fans in the audience, featuring a simplistic design with easy to follow instructions and a handy £5 discount for your troubles.
John Lewis Toy Deals
John Lewis Black Friday Toys Deals
John Lewis & Partners Waitrose Supermarket
John Lewis & Partners Waitrose Supermarket
There's something adorably simple about this pretend Waitrose Supermarket stall – but you'll love it even more knowing that you bought it at 20% less than the RRP.
Nerf Retaliator Elite Plus Pack
Nerf Retaliator Elite Plus Pack
It doesn't take much of a guess to figure out why they call this the Retaliator. At the very least, with £30 off, you won't mind so much when you're being barraged with pellets.
Playmobil City Life Nursery School
Playmobil City Life Nursery School
The best thing about this Playmobil City Life Nursery – aside from the 20% discount – is that when you're done playing with it, you can transform the whole thing into a carry case. What's not to love?
Maxi Micro Deluxe Scooter, 5-12 years, Black
Maxi Micro Deluxe Scooter, 5-12 years, Black
Scooters are always a popular item on any Christmas list, but with a 15% saving to be had through John Lewis, you don't have to worry about it breaking the bank.
John Lewis Best LEGO Deals
LEGO Marvel Super Heroes Avengers Sanctum Sanctorum Showdown and Thor's Weapon Quest Bundle
LEGO Marvel Super Heroes Avengers Sanctum Sanctorum Showdown and Thor's Weapon Quest Bundle
This bundle is sure to appease any fan of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, featuring two action packed scenes from this year's mega blockbuster, Avengers: Infinity War. Now with £18 off.
LEGO City Passenger Train, Tracks and Switch Tracks Bundle
LEGO City Passenger Train, Tracks and Switch Tracks Bundle
If you fancy running your own mini train service (how hard can it be?), then you'll love this LEGO City Passenger Train bundle from John Lewis, which also includes the additional components needed to get your railway up and moving. When bought as a bundle, you can save £31.99.
LEGO DUPLO Town Square and Farmers Market Bundle
LEGO DUPLO Town Square and Farmers Market Bundle
A great option for any younger LEGO builders this Christmas, as the bundle includes a delightful town square and a farmers market. Buying both will save £14.40 as opposed to buying them separately.
LEGO Harry Potter Hogwarts Whomping Willow and Aragog's Lair Bundle
LEGO Harry Potter Hogwarts Whomping Willow and Aragog's Lair Bundle
Any fans of Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets will remember these two iconic, and fairly terrifying scenes which have been faithfully restored here in LEGO form.
Smyths Toy Deals
Smyths Black Friday Toys Deals
Thomas & Friends Super Station Train Set
Thomas & Friends Super Station Train Set
With the ability to hold up to 100 engines and be manipulated into several different designs, you'll be left wondering why your local train service doesn't run as well as the Thomas & Friends Super Station.
B. Zany Zoo Wooden Activity Cube
B. Zany Zoo Wooden Activity Cube
Looking at the sheer amount of stuff you can do with the B. Zany Activity Cube, I'm half tempted to buy one myself – especially now that there's a £10 saving to be had.
Hot Wheels Ultimate Garage and Car Wash
Hot Wheels Ultimate Garage and Car Wash
Hot Wheels fans, you're in for a treat. Smyths has dropped a massive £35 off this Ultimate Garage and Car Wash playset for Black Friday.
Hatchimals HatchiBabies - Chipadee (Exclusive)
Hatchimals HatchiBabies - Chipadee (Exclusive)
The Hatchimals are one of this year's hot ticket items for Christmas, so don't let this fantastic £10 saving through Smyths pass you by.
Barbie House Pool and 3 Dolls
Barbie House Pool and 3 Dolls
With three dolls included in this playset, it's already a solid choice for any child, but with a £10 discount on top – it's a total no brainer.
Smyths Best LEGO Deals
LEGO City Police Station
LEGO City Police Station
No LEGO City build is complete without the pièce de résistance that is the Police Station. There's a ridiculous amount of fun to be had with this set, making it fantastic value for money.
LEGO 41340 Friends Heartlake Friendship House Building Set
LEGO 41340 Friends Heartlake Friendship House Building Set
A hot tub and a slide? Why can't I have a house like this? Either way, with a £14.50 saving to be had, the LEGO house of your dreams can be yours for a much cheaper price this Black Friday.
LEGO 42078 Technic Mack Anthem Truck
LEGO 42078 Technic Mack Anthem Truck
One for the older LEGO fans out there and a great way to satisfy your inner trucker. Now with a massive £47 off this Black Friday.
LEGO 75159 Star Wars Death Star Iconic Construction Set
LEGO 75159 Star Wars Death Star Iconic Construction Set
The ultimate LEGO set – whoever gets this as a gift is one lucky LEGO builder. This Black Friday, you can save a gigantic £100 off this LEGO Death Star construction set – mental.
