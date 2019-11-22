Black Friday: The best price cuts from O2 on phones, tablets, and more

Networks are scrambling to release their best-value tech deals right now in time for Black Friday, and here are some belters from O2.

If you’re looking for deals on smartphones, tablets, wearables, and more, then O2 could be the right place for you to go to.

O2 Black Friday Phone Deals

Samsung Galaxy S10

Samsung’s flagship handset is also available with £300 off the asking price from O2.

We rate the Samsung Galaxy S10 as an excellent all-round performer that takes reliably excellent pictures with its versatile cameras, while content is a joy to watch on the highly detailed, bright screen. This excellent deal saves you hundreds of pounds on this top handset.

Samsung Galaxy S10 5G

And if you’re chasing the fastest mobile data connections possible, then Samsung’s 5G flagship is also available with a £200 price cut.

In our hands-on review of the Samsung Galaxy S10 5G, we found that despite being noticeably thicker and heavier, it’s still likely to be one of the best picks for a 5G phone that’s available right now.

O2 Black Friday Wearables Deals

Samsung Galaxy Watch

O2 is offering Samsung’s smartwatch for £100 off the launch price

We like the smart design of the watch, along with its rotating bezel controls, strong array of fitness sensors, and its sharp display. However, it is a bit compromised by the underwhelming software.

FitBit Charge 3

If you’re looking for a fitness tracker, O2’s great £50 price-saving deal on the FitBit Charge 3 could be perfect for you.

We rated it 4.5/5 in our review, with the most praise reserved for its battery life, app, sharp screen, and water-resistance. If you’re looking to get more active then this handy little device might be a great first step.

O2 Black Friday Headphones Deals

As well as deals on smartphones and wearables, O2 is also offering cut-price costsavings on a pair of headphones too.

Samsung Galaxy Buds

Samsung’s true wireless headphones are also available on a discount from O2, with savings of £30 possible.

In our review we found the Samsung Galaxy Buds to be very comfortable and with better sound than Apple AirPods. But having said that, there are even better value headphones available for the same price.

O2 Black Friday Tablet Deals

iPad Pro 12.9

Apple’s premium large tablet is also on offer, and you can take this chance to save up to £400.

We found the iPad Pro 2018 to be a stunningly built tablet with plenty of power, and an excellent responsive screen. It’s gorgeous to look at and is comfortably the most powerful tablet we’ve ever tested.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6

But if you don’t fancy an iPad, Samsung’s top-of-the-line tablet is also available on a discount of up to £350.

We rated the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 as the best Android tablet available, as it’s got a powerful processor, an enduring battery, a great screen and punchy speakers. If you’re not keen on iPadOS then this is a great alternative option.

Mobile Writer Peter is a mobile tech writer, covering the latest smartphones, tablets, and wearables in news stories, reviews, and features. Previously he worked as a business researcher for Which?, analysing the m…