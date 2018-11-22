These are the Black Friday deals you’re looking for. Black Friday wouldn’t be Black Friday without any discounts on Star Wars stuff and this page.
Discounts on Star Wars toys, games, movies and merchandise will be posted here. This article will be refreshed and updated throughout the Black Friday and Cyber Monday season.
Amazon Best Star Wars Deals – Black Friday
Star Wars BB-8 App-Enabled Droid with Droid Trainer by Sphero
Get the app-controlled Sphero BB-8 and the Droid Trainer accessory and recreate iconic scenes from the Star Wars saga for less with this Amazon deal.
Star Wars BB-8 App Enabled Droid with Force Band Bracelet by Sphero
Sphero's Star Wars robots typically need an iOS or Android phone in order for you to activate and direct them via Bluetooth but with the Force Band bracelet, you can free up your phone and use the force (well, Bluetooth) instead.
Star Wars R2-D2 App-Enabled Droid by Sphero
Sphero's R2-D2, everyone's favourite 'droid, is currently available from Amazon with a generous Black Friday discount. As all Sphero robots will talk to and play with each other, if there's room in your basket for one more, this could be the discount you're looking for.
Star Wars BB-9E App-Enabled Droid with Droid Trainer by Sphero
BB-9E, BB-8's evil-looking counterpart from The Last Jedi, is available to pick up for less from Amazon on Black Friday.
Sphero Star Wars Force Band (AFB01ROW) – Compatible with ALL Sphero Robots
Sphero's Force Band is a Bluetooth-enabled wrist strap which lets you direct your Sphere robots around the home, instead of having to use an iOS or Android phone. It’s available to buy from Amazon on Black Friday with a discount bigger than Jabba the Hutt’s waistline.
LEGO Star Wars Best Deals – Black Friday
LEGO Star Wars Kessel Run Millennium Falcon Toy
Get your hands on this LEGO Millennium Falcon deal, which includes LEGO Han Solo, Chewbacca, Lando Calrissian and Qi'ra figures, for less this Black Friday.
LEGO Star Wars X-Wing Starfighter Building Set
Build yourself an X-Wing – possibly THE most iconic Star Wars fighter – with this LEGO set, which includes Luke Skywalker and Biggs Darklighter LEGO figures, as well as R2-D2 and R2-Q2 figures, now with a discount from Amazon.
LEGO Star Wars Imperial TIE Fighter Building Set
If you’re more attuned to the dark side of the force, or you simply want something for your X-Wing and Falcon models to shoot at, then swoop down on this TIE Fighter LEGO set deal now. A Stormtrooper and Han Solo figures are included.
LEGO Sandcrawler Star Wars
Scoop up this LEGO Sandcrawler deal, which includes a Luke Skywalker figure as well as two Jawas and three droids on Black Friday and save £28.
The best Star Wars Black Friday deals we’ve seen so far are these very generous Amazon discounts on Sphero’s Star Wars robots, as well as some welcome price cuts on LEGO Star Wars building kits.
Sphero’s line of robots have been popular for years, but it was the launch of The Force Awakens which helped Sphero’s BB-8 become a must-have item for Christmas 2016 and put Sphero’s name on the galactic map.
Two years on, BB-8 is still in high demand, and now there’s R2-D2 and BB-9 to keep her company, too.
Whether they’re Star Wars robots or not, Sphero robots typically need an iOS or Android phone to control them and unlock some of their more advanced features.
But if you’d rather have your phone free while your kids play with BB-8 and friends, you can pick up Sphero’s Force Band, a Fitbit-style bracelet that lets the wearer issue gesture-based commands to Sphero droids with motions and gestures.
The Force Band requires an iOS or Android device to get set up, but once that’s done, you’ll be free to issue orders to your droid army without having to use your phone.
If you’re more into building things from the ground up and using your imagination instead of Bluetooth to control things, there’s some great deals on LEGO Star Wars kits on Amazon, now including these classic Star Wars vehicles from the original trilogy.
Not what you’re after? Check back later when more Star Wars deals will be dropping out of hyperspace faster than you can say ‘Han Shot First.’
In the meantime, we’ve rounded up some other great Black Friday deals here:
