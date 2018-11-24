Trending:

£500 off Philips OLED+903 TVs for Black Friday

Not content with discounting the OLED803 TVs, retailers have slashed the prices of Philips OLED+903 TVs for Black Friday 2018 UK.

Black Friday is here and it’s getting hotter. We’ve already seen discounts on the OLED803 and now it’s the turn of the OLED+903 range. Philips has lopped £500 of both the 55OLED+903 and 65OLED+903 TVs. The deals are exclusive to Currys and Richer Sounds and will only be available for this weekend, so don’t miss out on Philips premium OLED TVs.

Philips OLED+903 Black Friday TV deals

Philips 55OLED903 OLED 4K Ultra HD TV

Combines OLED’s exceptional contrast, with LCD’s HDR-friendly brightness. The 55OLED+903 is a fantastic effort from Philips.

Richer Sounds

|

Save £500

|

£1999

View Deal

£1999

|

Save £500

|

Richer Sounds

Philips 65OLED903 OLED 4K Ultra HD TV

A TV that takes TV sound very seriously, with its integrated Bowers & Wilkins soundbar. It sounds much better than you'd expect from such a thin TV.

Richer Sounds

|

Save £500

|

£2999

View Deal

£2999

|

Save £500

|

Richer Sounds

Related: Black Friday TV Deals

The OLED903 series is Philips top-of-the-line OLED TVs. They come fitted with the improved P5 picture processor engine, which on the 55OLED+903 produced some gorgeously vivid images. They’re some of the brightest OLED sets on the market – very important for getting the maximum out of HDR images. Speaking of which they support HDR10, HDR10+ and HLG variants of HDR.

Perhaps the best thing about this TV (aside from the fantastic image quality) is the presence of an integrated soundbar made by hi-fi speaker Bowers & Wilkins. The sound produced is “far more direct, powerful and dynamic than anything you’d expect to hear from such a beautifully designed TV.” The Philips OLED+903 TVs are gorgeously designed, with fantastic image quality and terrific sound. Snap it while it’s available.

Philips OLED+903 Black Friday TV deals

Philips 55OLED903 OLED 4K Ultra HD TV

Combines OLED’s exceptional contrast, with LCD’s HDR-friendly brightness. The 55OLED+903 is a fantastic effort from Philips.

Richer Sounds

|

Save £500

|

£1999

View Deal

£1999

|

Save £500

|

Richer Sounds

Philips 65OLED903 OLED 4K Ultra HD TV

A TV that takes TV sound very seriously, with its integrated Bowers & Wilkins soundbar. It sounds much better than you'd expect from such a thin TV.

Richer Sounds

|

Save £500

|

£2999

View Deal

£2999

|

Save £500

|

Richer Sounds

Related: Black Friday TV Deals

More Black Friday content

Today's Best Black Friday Deals – The deals you don't want to miss

Apple iPhone Xr 64GB Black – Unmissable 100GB Black Friday deal

This is the bargain of Black Friday and not to be missed. An iPhone XR for free and just £36 a month for 100GB of data? Yes, please.

Fonehouse

|

FREE phone

|

£36/month

View Deal

£36/month

|

FREE phone

|

Fonehouse

All-new Kindle Paperwhite - Now waterproof and twice the storage - with special offers

Save £30 on the newly-released Kindle Paperwhite, our favourite Kindle yet.

Amazon

|

Save £30

|

Now £89.99

View Deal

Now £89.99

|

Save £30

|

Amazon

Samsung Galaxy S9 – Stellar 40GB data deal (use code TRUSTED10)

The excellent Galaxy S9 with 40GB of data and a low monthly cost. Use our exclusive code to take £10 off the upfront.

Mobiles.co.uk

|

£15 upfront

|

£28.00/month

View Deal

£28.00/month

|

£15 upfront

|

Mobiles.co.uk

Oral-B Smart Series 6000 CrossAction Electric Rechargeable Toothbrush with Bluetooth

An insane one day deal on this excellent Oral-B electric toothbrush.

Amazon

|

Save £175

|

Now £54.99

View Deal

Now £54.99

|

Save £175

|

Amazon

We may earn a commission if you click a deal and buy an item. That’s why we want to make sure you’re well-informed and happy with your purchase, so that you’ll continue to rely on us for your buying advice needs.