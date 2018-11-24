£500 off Philips OLED+903 TVs for Black Friday

Not content with discounting the OLED803 TVs, retailers have slashed the prices of Philips OLED+903 TVs for Black Friday 2018 UK.

Black Friday is here and it’s getting hotter. We’ve already seen discounts on the OLED803 and now it’s the turn of the OLED+903 range. Philips has lopped £500 of both the 55OLED+903 and 65OLED+903 TVs. The deals are exclusive to Currys and Richer Sounds and will only be available for this weekend, so don’t miss out on Philips premium OLED TVs.

The OLED903 series is Philips top-of-the-line OLED TVs. They come fitted with the improved P5 picture processor engine, which on the 55OLED+903 produced some gorgeously vivid images. They’re some of the brightest OLED sets on the market – very important for getting the maximum out of HDR images. Speaking of which they support HDR10, HDR10+ and HLG variants of HDR.

Perhaps the best thing about this TV (aside from the fantastic image quality) is the presence of an integrated soundbar made by hi-fi speaker Bowers & Wilkins. The sound produced is “far more direct, powerful and dynamic than anything you’d expect to hear from such a beautifully designed TV.” The Philips OLED+903 TVs are gorgeously designed, with fantastic image quality and terrific sound. Snap it while it’s available.

