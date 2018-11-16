Now TV Black Friday Deals: Save more than 50% right now

Best Now TV Deals: If you’re after some quality streaming for exceptional prices, check out our roundup of the best Now TV subscription deals.
Now TV Black Friday deals 2018
We’re all guilty of doing the same thing. As soon the temperature drops, we dive headfirst into the nearest sofa and binge watch our way through the winter period. With most of us being signed up to several streaming services at a time, it’s always nice to save a bit of money wherever you can.
Unlike Netflix, Now TV is far more susceptible to the occasional deal, and there will be plenty to speak of by the time Black Friday rolls around. Last year’s Black Friday deals brought along several smashing discounts, the best of which was a 12-month subscription to Now TV going for just £45 (down from £95).
Be sure to bookmark this page as we’ll be keeping it updated through the Black Friday season as and when any major deals become available.
Now TV Deals Available Now
If you don’t fancy waiting for those Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals then you’re in luck. Right now, you can get up to 50% off for both Entertainment and Cinema Passes – depending on which content takes your fancy.
Now TV Entertainment Pass Deals
Whether you’re into The Walking Dead or Westworld, Now TV’s Entertainment Pass is essential for watching the latest TV shows anytime you please.
Best Now TV Entertainment Pass Deals
Now TV – 2 Month Entertainment Pass
Now TV – 2 Month Entertainment Pass
Two months of the hottest TV shows available right now for just £7.99 – that's a saving of 50% off the usual price.
Now TV – 4 Month Entertainment Pass
Now TV – 4 Month Entertainment Pass
You can get four months of Now TV for the unbelievably low price of just £17.58 – that's about the cost of two cinema tickets.
Now TV – 6 Month Entertainment Pass
Now TV – 6 Month Entertainment Pass
Get a whopping 50% off the 6-month subscription.
Now TV – 12 Month Entertainment Pass
Now TV – 12 Month Entertainment Pass
Get a year of Now TV for better than half price.
Now TV Cinema Pass Deals
Sick of waiting for films to turn up on Netflix or Amazon Prime Video? Now TV customers get to stream the latest movies earlier, with recent additions including Marvel’s Black Panther, and the Oscar-winning Phantom Thread.
Best Now TV Cinema Pass Deals
Now TV – 2 Month Cinema Pass
Now TV – 2 Month Cinema Pass
Get 2 months of the latest blockbusters for just £9.99 – that's about the price of a cinema ticket.
Now TV – 4 Month Cinema Pass
Now TV – 4 Month Cinema Pass
If you're looking for a pass to last you into the New Year, this one's your best bet, now with 45% off.
Now TV – 6 Month Cinema Pass
Now TV – 6 Month Cinema Pass
The best deal out of all the cinema packages – saving you a whopping 50% off the price of a 6-month subscription.
Now TV – 12 Month Cinema Pass
Now TV – 12 Month Cinema Pass
A year of blockbusters for less than half price.
Now TV Sky Sports Deals
Now TV is your fast track to not only live Premier League football, but also major F1, cricket and golf events. Your weekends might never be the same again.
Best Now TV Sky Sports Deals
Now TV – 9 Months of Sky Sports
Now TV – 9 Months of Sky Sports
Your 9-month ticket to live Premier League football has been cut from £305 to £179.
Now TV Smart Stick Deals
If you’re without one of those fancy smart TV’s that come with Now TV built-in then fear not, there are plenty of deals to be found on Now TV smart sticks. These little gadgets give you instant access to all things Now TV, and they come with a two to three month subscription on the house.
