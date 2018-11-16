Now TV Black Friday Deals: Save more than 50% right now

Best Now TV Deals: If you’re after some quality streaming for exceptional prices, check out our roundup of the best Now TV subscription deals.

Now TV Black Friday deals 2018

We’re all guilty of doing the same thing. As soon the temperature drops, we dive headfirst into the nearest sofa and binge watch our way through the winter period. With most of us being signed up to several streaming services at a time, it’s always nice to save a bit of money wherever you can.

Related: Black Friday 2018 UK

Unlike Netflix, Now TV is far more susceptible to the occasional deal, and there will be plenty to speak of by the time Black Friday rolls around. Last year’s Black Friday deals brought along several smashing discounts, the best of which was a 12-month subscription to Now TV going for just £45 (down from £95).

Be sure to bookmark this page as we’ll be keeping it updated through the Black Friday season as and when any major deals become available.

Now TV Deals Available Now

If you don’t fancy waiting for those Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals then you’re in luck. Right now, you can get up to 50% off for both Entertainment and Cinema Passes ­– depending on which content takes your fancy.

Now TV Entertainment Pass Deals

Whether you’re into The Walking Dead or Westworld, Now TV’s Entertainment Pass is essential for watching the latest TV shows anytime you please.

Now TV Cinema Pass Deals

Sick of waiting for films to turn up on Netflix or Amazon Prime Video? Now TV customers get to stream the latest movies earlier, with recent additions including Marvel’s Black Panther, and the Oscar-winning Phantom Thread.

Now TV Sky Sports Deals

Now TV is your fast track to not only live Premier League football, but also major F1, cricket and golf events. Your weekends might never be the same again.

Best Now TV Sky Sports Deals Now TV – 9 Months of Sky Sports Your 9-month ticket to live Premier League football has been cut from £305 to £179.

Now TV Smart Stick Deals

If you’re without one of those fancy smart TV’s that come with Now TV built-in then fear not, there are plenty of deals to be found on Now TV smart sticks. These little gadgets give you instant access to all things Now TV, and they come with a two to three month subscription on the house.

More Black Friday content