This Nintendo Switch deal is the biggest CON of Black Friday so far

If you’ve caught Black Friday fever in 2019, we don’t blame you – there’s loads of great deals that are live today, whatever you’re shopping for. Unfortunately, this Amazon sale isn’t one of them…

Searching for the best Amazon Black Friday deals? You’ve come to the wrong place in this instance, as we’ve just spotted a rather perplexing Nintendo Switch Lite bundle being promoted by the retailer.

The deal in question packages a Switch Lite console and a Labo Variety Kit for the price of £199, which sounds solid on paper given that the Lite normally costs around that by itself.

The problem? You need a full-fat Nintendo Switch console to use the Labo Variety Kit on offer, making the otherwise charitable addition of the Labo null and void.

In fairness, the listing on Amazon UK does note that you need a compatible Switch in order to use Nintendo Labo – though it still begs the question as to why the retailer would put together such a bundle in the first place.

Fortunately, there are plenty of genuinely good Nintendo Switch Black Friday deals live right now – including this one at Amazon, which sees the standard Switch bundled with a Labo for a very reasonable £279. Unlike the stinker above, they’ll actually play nice together, making this the pick of the Nintendo Switch Black Friday deals that are live right now.

There’s no reason not to want to buy a Nintendo Switch Lite, either, as the handheld system earned an impressive 8/10 score in our review.

“If you’re yet to purchase a Switch and are purely interested in portable play without the need for local multiplayer, the Nintendo Switch Lite is a no-brainer,” wrote Jade King, our resident games guru.

We just suggest looking for a different bundle for the Switch Lite, and one that does not include Labo.

