Black Friday deals leak reveals huge 4K TV and Galaxy S9 price slashes

The countdown is on to Black Friday 2018 and we’ve just got our best look yet at some of the deals to expect, courtesy of leaks from a number of top US retailers.

It’s no secret that November is the best time of the year to buy yourself some new gadgets, and if our guide to the best tech of 2018 hasn’t already got you excited, today’s mega deals leak will.

Walmart, Best Buy, and Target have all let slip their headline Black Friday promotions, and there are some truly cracking deals on the plate.

One of the best Walmart Black Friday deals in recent memory sees a 65-inch 4K TV price slashed down to just $398 – can you imagine seeing that kind of saving last year?

Never one to be left behind, there are also plenty of incredible Best Buy Black Friday deals on offer, including a 43-inch Toshiba 4K TV with HDR for a mere $129.99, plus some great Galaxy S9 deals.

Last but certainly not least, the best Target Black Friday deals have also been revealed and $25 for a Google Home Mini seems like quite the bargain to our eye.

It’s pretty clear from these leaks that this year is lined up to provide some of the best Black Friday TV deals we’ve ever seen. Count us as well and truly excited for this year’s Black Friday bargain bonanza!

