Black Friday LEGO Deals – Best Black Friday Event discounts live now

Black Friday LEGO Deals: Black Friday is here and there are plenty of discounts on everyone’s favourite Danish building blocks – just take a look below to see how you can save.

LEGO is unlike any other toy on the market in that it has a combined appeal amongst kids and adults alike, which is certainly great for the LEGO community but it can be tricky when it comes to Black Friday deals. In trying to snap up the next best LEGO deal, you’re forced to go up against parents buying for their children and adults entertaining their hobby. In short, the deals can be gone before you know it – but we’re here to help.

We’ll be scouring the best LEGO deals that all major UK retailers have to offer, presenting them here in one handy list for you to peruse at a time that suits you. Of course, it pays to check this page frequently to ensure that you don’t miss out so be sure to have it bookmarked to prevent any of those coveted LEGO sets from passing you by.

Black Friday LEGO Deals Available Now

Given that most major UK retailers have already started their Black Friday sales, there is currently no shortage of LEGO deals to be found. For example, did you know that you can get a fully functional LEGO City Passenger Train with a £31.99 discount at John Lewis? If the Marvel Universe is more your cup of tea, then the swish £18 saving available on the Sanctum Santorum and Thor’s Weapon Quest bundle should be right up your street.

If you’re more inclined to pursue your own LEGO ideas (and believe me, I envy your creativity), then you can save 25% on a large Creative Brick Box set which contains 790 pieces on Amazon. To see what other LEGO goodies are available at a discounted rate, all you have to do is keep scrolling.

All prices were correct at time of publication but are subject to change. Snap up any deals before the prices change.

Best Amazon LEGO Deals

Best Argos LEGO Deals

Best John Lewis LEGO Deals

Best Smyths LEGO Deals

