Black Friday LEGO Deals – Best Black Friday Event discounts live now

Black Friday LEGO Deals: Black Friday is here and there are plenty of discounts on everyone’s favourite Danish building blocks – just take a look below to see how you can save.
LEGO is unlike any other toy on the market in that it has a combined appeal amongst kids and adults alike, which is certainly great for the LEGO community but it can be tricky when it comes to Black Friday deals. In trying to snap up the next best LEGO deal, you’re forced to go up against parents buying for their children and adults entertaining their hobby. In short, the deals can be gone before you know it – but we’re here to help.
We’ll be scouring the best LEGO deals that all major UK retailers have to offer, presenting them here in one handy list for you to peruse at a time that suits you. Of course, it pays to check this page frequently to ensure that you don’t miss out so be sure to have it bookmarked to prevent any of those coveted LEGO sets from passing you by.
Black Friday LEGO Deals Available Now
Given that most major UK retailers have already started their Black Friday sales, there is currently no shortage of LEGO deals to be found. For example, did you know that you can get a fully functional LEGO City Passenger Train with a £31.99 discount at John Lewis? If the Marvel Universe is more your cup of tea, then the swish £18 saving available on the Sanctum Santorum and Thor’s Weapon Quest bundle should be right up your street.
If you’re more inclined to pursue your own LEGO ideas (and believe me, I envy your creativity), then you can save 25% on a large Creative Brick Box set which contains 790 pieces on Amazon. To see what other LEGO goodies are available at a discounted rate, all you have to do is keep scrolling.
Best Amazon LEGO Deals
LEGO Kids 'Jurassic World - Carnotaurus Gyrosphere Escape' Set - 75929
Taken from the most hectic scene of Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, this set is a must have for fans of the movie.
LEGO 10698 Classic Large Creative Brick Box Construction Set
For any budding LEGO inventors out there, this box full of 790 individual pieces is just what you need to get started – now with 25% off.
LEGO UK 31066 "Space Shuttle Explorer Construction Toy
Take off the moon with this delightful LEGO space shuttle, now going for just under £20. The perfect stocking filler if I ever I did see one.
LEGO 21034 Architecture London Skyline Building Set, London Eye, Big Ben, Tower Bridge Building Model
One for the adults in the house. Brighten up your desk with this fantastic LEGO recreation of the iconic London skyline at just a fraction of its original price.
Best Argos LEGO Deals
LEGO Friends Snow Resort Chalet
Coming in at a much lower price than its competitors, Argos is selling this beautiful LEGO Friends Snow Resort for just £23.99. Amazon currently has the product listed for nearly £10 more.
LEGO Ninjago Dieselnaut Tank Dragon Hunters
This beast of a LEGO set comes straight from the LEGO Ninjago universe, providing tons of fun and at a lower price than usual. What's not to love?
LEGO Star Wars Kessel Run Millennium Falcon
Can you complete the Kessel Run in less than 12 parsecs? Well, if you fancy yourself a Han Solo in the making then you'll love this LEGO recreation of the iconic Millennium Falcon from Star Wars. Now with £10 off.
LEGO Juniors Raptor Rescue Truck Set
A great set for any younger LEGO fans in the audience, featuring a simplistic design with easy to follow instructions and a handy £5 discount for your troubles.
Best John Lewis LEGO Deals
LEGO Marvel Super Heroes Avengers Sanctum Sanctorum Showdown and Thor's Weapon Quest Bundle
This bundle is sure to appease any fan of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, featuring two action packed scenes from this year's mega blockbuster, Avengers: Infinity War. Now with £18 off.
LEGO City Passenger Train, Tracks and Switch Tracks Bundle
If you fancy running your own mini train service (how hard can it be?), then you'll love this LEGO City Passenger Train bundle from John Lewis, which also includes the additional components needed to get your railway up and moving. When bought as a bundle, you can save £31.99.
LEGO DUPLO Town Square and Farmers Market Bundle
A great option for any younger LEGO builders this Christmas, as the bundle includes a delightful town square and a farmers market. Buying both will save £14.40 as opposed to buying them separately.
LEGO Harry Potter Hogwarts Whomping Willow and Aragog's Lair Bundle
Any fans of Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets will remember these two iconic, and fairly terrifying scenes which have been faithfully restored here in LEGO form.
Best Smyths LEGO Deals
LEGO City Police Station
No LEGO City build is complete without the pièce de résistance that is the Police Station. There's a ridiculous amount of fun to be had with this set, making it fantastic value for money.
LEGO 41340 Friends Heartlake Friendship House Building Set
A hot tub and a slide? Why can't I have a house like this? Either way, with a £14.50 saving this be had, the LEGO house of your dreams can be yours for a much cheaper price this Black Friday.
LEGO 42078 Technic Mack Anthem Truck
One for the older LEGO fans out there and a great way to satisfy your inner trucker. Now with a massive £47 off this Black Friday.
LEGO 75159 Star Wars Death Star Iconic Construction Set
The ultimate LEGO set – whoever gets this as a gift is one lucky LEGO builder. This Black Friday, you can save a gigantic £100 off this LEGO Death Star construction set – mental.
