Take up a contract with the iPhone 11, 11 Pro or 11 Pro Max and be awarded a free pair of second generation Apple AirPods with a non-wireless charging case, saving you £159 on a great bit of audio kit.

There’s a bevy of iPhone 11 contracts working in tandem with this deal, but for our money, the best of bunch gets you a whopping 30GB of data (more than you’d ever need) for just £39 a month and £199 upfront, making this one of the best Black Friday Mobile Phone deals we’ve seen so far.

Best iPhone 11 Black Friday deal Apple iPhone 11 on EE - 30GB of Data, Unlimited Minutes and Texts and Free AirPods With an upfront cost of £199.99 and an amazing freebie in the form of the second generation Apple AirPods, this is an unmissable deal. Especially when you consider all the great perks of EE, including free Apple Music and more.

With 30GB of data in tow, you’ll be able to stream music, video and dabble in a bit of online gaming without ever worrying about meeting your monthly cap. That’s pretty handy because, with your new AirPods in tow, you’ll probably end up using the iPhone 11 as your main device of choice.

Related: Best Black Friday Deals

For a while there, it seemed as though Apple might struggle to catch up with the likes of Huawei and Google with regards to camera fidelity, but the iPhone 11 series has knocked it out of the park where everyone’s favourite smartphone feature is concerned.

Now packing a juicy two-rear camera set-up, comprised of a wide-angle sensor and a super wide-angle sensor, you’ll finally be able to get those awe inspiring shots without craning your neck and tripping over the pavement.

If you dabble exclusively in portrait photography, you might be more at home with the additional options offered from the iPhone 11 Pro’s extra telephoto lens, but if you’re not too fussed, the iPhone 11 still offers some of the best shots we’ve seen from a smartphone this year.

Best iPhone 11 Black Friday deal Apple iPhone 11 on EE - 30GB of Data, Unlimited Minutes and Texts and Free AirPods With an upfront cost of £199.99 and an amazing freebie in the form of the second generation Apple AirPods, this is an unmissable deal. Especially when you consider all the great perks of EE, including free Apple Music and more.

Throw in the blazingly fast A13 chipset and a battery life that beats out the already incredible longevity offered by the iPhone XR, and you’re looking at one of Apple’s best devices in years.

Did we also mention that buying a brand new Apple device also gets you a entire year’s subscription to Apple TV Plus on the house? Yes, this really is the iPhone 11 deal to beat this November.

If you want to stay up to date throughout Black Friday and Cyber Monday, follow us @TrustedDealsUK

We may earn a commission if you click a deal and buy an item. That’s why we want to make sure you’re well-informed and happy with your purchase, so that you’ll continue to rely on us for your buying advice needs.

Commercial Content Editor Having been at the forefront of the year’s biggest tech sales, Tom can spot a bargain from a mile away. With an eye for market trends, he’s always on the lookout for the best deals that can save you s…