Black Friday has Ryzen again with these AMD deals from Scan

The pre-Christmas promotional spendfest may have officially come and gone, but there’s still some great Black Friday deals to be had, and these AMD deals on Scan are quite the steal.

The main takeaway from this article is the news that you can pick up a first gen quad-core Ryzen 5 1400 CPU for just under £100. If you’re looking to build a gaming rig on the cheap, or you’re just curious about the great power to money ratio offered by the Ryzen line in general, then this is a good place to start.

If you want something with a bit more gaming oomph, you can pick up an eight-core Ryzen 7 1700X for £189.98, saving £97.01 on the standard price.

If you’re really curious, and you’re tempted by the multi-threading creative work-enhancing power promised by the Threadripper series, then you can get a 16-core Ryzen Threadripper 1950X for £514.39, down from the usual £679.99.

Whether you’re building something from scratch or just upgrading your current system, be sure to check out the power requirements needed for something like a Ryzen 7 or Threadripper and, if you’re just buying something for gaming, consider whether or not you actually need a Threadripper at all.

These deals last all weekend, and expire on Monday, December 3.

