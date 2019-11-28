If you want to get your hands on a brand new iPhone 11 along with a generous allowance of data every month, then this is the deal for you.

With a 24-month contract, you can bag yourself an iPhone 11 at no upfront cost, along with 100GB of data and unlimited minutes and texts, for just £40 per month. The contract is available now via Fonehouse, on the Three network. It’s the best deal we’ve seen for Apple’s latest handset, and we don’t think you’ll find anything better this weekend — so grab it while you can!

Get the iPhone 11 on this incredible monthly contract iPhone 11 64GB (Black) Bag a brand-new iPhone 11 at the bargain price of £40 per month, including 100GB and unlimited minutes and texts

In our review, we awarded the iPhone 11 a total of 4.5 stars out of 5, and described it as “our favourite iPhone you can buy right now”. That’s high praise indeed — so why do we hold it in such high esteem?

The main reason is the quality of the dual camera, which is simply excellent. It consists of a 12-megapixel main sensor with an f/1.8 aperture, and a 12-megapixel ultrawide lens with a f/2.4 aperture. Not only does this give you extra versatility, but the level of detail captured has been significantly improved compared to previous iPhones, and performance in low-light conditions has also been optimised for crisp, well-balanced photos.

Aside from photographic prowess, the processing performance has also been boosted even further ahead of its competitors, and battery life has been augmented to be truly formidable (up to two days’ usage). Some compromises have certainly been found to reach the relatively affordable price: a somewhat disappointing 720p LCD screen, and a 5W charger included in the box by default. But make no mistake, this is still a brilliant device overall.

This is a great deal for one of the best smartphones around. If you’re looking to get yourself a new iPhone, you’re not going to find a better deal than this one on the Black Friday weekend.

