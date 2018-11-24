Black Friday fight footage is in reassuringly short supply this year

Black Friday 2018 is in full swing, and we all know what that means: bargains and fights galore. Or does it?

One of the things some people would have been most looking forward to this Black Friday is fresh footage of people fighting over a discounted TV in an overcrowded supermarket. Fortunately − yes, fortunately − though, that hasn’t happened yet this year.

Cast your mind back 12 months and, in the UK at least, they were in short supply then too. Why? One possible explanation is simply that consumers are doing a lot more of their Black Friday shopping online.

According to retail analysis firm Springboard (via BBC), by 1pm GMT on Friday, footfall at shops was down 7% from a year ago. Visitors to shopping centres had apparently fallen by 9.1% year-on-year, with the number of High Street shoppers dropping by 6.4%.

Ahead of this weekend, Springboard predicted that High Street footfall would drop by 2.7% year-on-year for Black Friday 2018 weekend compared to the weekend of Black Friday 2017.

According to data analysis firm Loqate, which recorded a 78% year-on-year rise in online transactions between midnight and 7am on Friday morning (via The Independent), more and more shoppers are making purchases online.

“Despite fears around Black Friday fatigue, it’s clear from the data that there is still appetite for good deals if they can be done on shoppers’ terms, and from the comfort of their own home,” Loqate commercial director Matthew Furneaux said.

“We expect majority of spending continue to be done on mobile, with few peaks for desktop as consumers log in to keep an eye on offers from work.”

