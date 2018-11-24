Black Friday deal: Save £40 on the Apple HomePod speaker

After the AirPods, Apple’s HomePods smart wireless speaker has been reduced for Black Friday 2018 UK.

The price of the AirPods are currently ticking back up, but there’s another deal to excite buyers on this Black Friday weekend. Apple has discounted the HomePod Siri smart speaker by £40, down to £279 from its RRP of £319.

The deal is available at John Lewis, Very and Richer Sounds. We imagine this is a deal that will be snapped up by eagle-eyed punters, so be quick to snap one up while it’s available.

Apple HomePod - Very Black Friday Deal Apple HomePod A good looking, AirPlay 2 compatible speaker that sounds fantastic and also features Siri voice control. You'll need another Apple device for set-up, though.

It’s not a given that smart speakers serve up excellent sound, but the Apple HomePod bucked that trend when it was released earlier this year with its wide soundstage and tightly defined sound.

To take advantage of what the HomePod offers, you ideally need to be immersed within the Apple ecosystem, especially in terms of setting the speaker up. With its Siri voice control, handsome looks and superior audio quality over most other smart wireless speakers, the HomePod is an impressive first speaker from the Cupertino based company.

If the price was a stumbling block before, then this £40 reduction should make the HomePod a tempting proposition.

