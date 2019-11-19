Looking to combat the impending food stuffing and hours spent sat in front of the TV watching Christmas movies? Then this early Black Friday deal is a great shout, reducing the Samsung Galaxy Watch Active to just £169.

Amazon is taking a hack at producing some of the best Black Friday deals this year, offering a little taster of deals before the full blown extravaganza begins for them this coming Friday. With £30 off its RRP, the discounted Samsung Galaxy Watch Active is certainly another strong contender, saving you money on a brilliant smart watch.

Usually retailing at £199, the Samsung Galaxy Watch Active is now available to buy for just £169. With a high 8 of out 10 rating, this makes it an even more worthy purchase.

Related: Best Amazon Black Friday Deals

Samsung’s answer to Apple’s ever-popular Apple Watch Series, Samsung delivers a very attractive wearable that, more importantly, sits in a far more affordable price bracket. With a circular design, reminiscent of more classic designed analogue watches, the Samsung Galaxy Watch Active also boasts a stunning AMOLED screen that showcases bright, brilliant colours – now making it one of the most affordable AMOLED smartwatches on the market, for a limited time of course.

Just like every other smartwatch turned fitness tracker, the Samsung Galaxy Watch Active can also keep close tab on your daily movements, allowing you to track the exercise you do and the number of steps you take as you work towards your fitness goals. It can also receive incoming notifications, alerting you to texts, calls and emails, easily accessible at your wrist.

With GPS built-in and the ability to store up to 4GB of music, this is a great companion for runners, allowing you to leave your phone behind. This wearable also offers the ability to monitor your sleep and carry out breathing exercises with its helpful blood pressure reading technology to ensure reduced stress levels. Even better, for keen swimmers, you can also take the Samsung Galaxy Watch Active for a dip with water resistance up to 1.5 metres for up to 30 minutes.

A great choice for those trying to switch up to a more active lifestyle, there’s no time like the present to purchase the Samsung Galaxy Watch Active, now reduced to the fantastically affordable price of £169, the cheapest its ever been on Amazon.

If you want to stay up to date throughout Black Friday and Cyber Monday, follow us @TrustedDealsUK

We may earn a commission if you click a deal and buy an item. That’s why we want to make sure you’re well-informed and happy with your purchase, so that you’ll continue to rely on us for your buying advice needs.

Commercial Content Writer Alice graduated with a BA in Journalism from the University of Westminster in 2016, and has written for teen pop culture site Maximum Pop, as well as My Favourite Voucher Codes. With a knack for findi…