Black Friday Deal: Assassin’s Creed Odyssey Limited Edition at its lowest price yet

Looking to dive into Assassin’s Creed Odyssey for the best price possible? Amazon’s got you covered with an amazing Black Friday deal.
Assassin’s Creed Odyssey is another great entry in the long running franchise, and the Limited Edition version of the game can be yours for just £31.99 this Black Friday – gifting you a hefty saving of £16.
Assassin's Creed Odyssey Black Friday Deal
Assassins Creed Odyssey Limited Edition (Exclusive to Amazon.co.uk) (Xbox One)
For today only, you can pick up Assassin's Creed Odyssey Limited Edition for the cheapest price it has ever been as part of Amazon's Black Friday sale.
Following on from the critically acclaimed Assassin’s Creed Origins, Odyssey had some pretty big boots to fill, but the series’ take on Ancient Greece has made for one of the best single-player experiences of 2018.
In their review for Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, Jordan King wrote: “[Odyssey] borrows from the best and brightest of open-world design to craft an experience that is, at times, truly outstanding. The islands of Ancient Greece have been recreated with startling scale, boasting an attention to detail so vast that it’s genuinely overwhelming.”
If the idea of scaling sculptures and battling at sea has piqued your interest, then you might like to know that it’s the Limited Edition version of Odyssey, which includes the Herald of Dusk pack, that has dropped in price this Black Friday sale.
The Limited Edition copy of Assassin’s Creed Odyssey comes with an additional five pieces of in-game armour, alongside a rare weapon, all of which become extremely useful as you tackle the constant perils of being an assassin in Ancient Greece.
With an RRP of £49,99, the fact that Odyssey’s Limited Edition is going for the small price of just £31.99 (the lowest price it has ever been on Amazon), there’s never been a better time to pick up a copy and see what all the fuss is about. With so many great games having come out in 2018, Assassin’s Creed Odyssey is one that you definitely don’t want to miss.
