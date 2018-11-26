Cyber Monday is here and there's all manner of great deals to be had. We've already seen cracking discounts on everything from smartphones to home appliances. Scroll down to see our pick of the best Cyber Monday deals currently running.
Our team of experts is on hand to offer authoritative advice on the best deals this Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Since Black Friday kicked off our teams been scouring the cyber store fronts 24/7, hunting for the best deals.
Cyber Monday is traditionally when Amazon focuses its efforts on technology discounts, but recently other retailers have jumped on the event to offer their own deals – and Black Friday continuations.
Read on for our pick of the very best deals – we’ll be continually updating this page throughout today.
Best Black Friday and Cyber Monday UK 2018 Deals
Here are our absolute top picks for the best Black Friday deals available today. Some of these will only last one day, so make sure you snap them up before they’re gone.
Today's Best Black Friday Deals – The deals you don't want to miss
Amazon Echo (2nd Gen) - Smart speaker with Alexa - Charcoal Fabric
Amazon's latest Echo smart speaker for a bargain Black Friday price.
Apple iPhone Xr 64GB White – Unmissable 100GB Black Friday deal
This is the bargain of Black Friday and not to be missed. An iPhone XR for free and just £36 a month for 100GB of data? Yes, please.
Samsung Galaxy S9 – Stellar 40GB data deal (use code TRUSTED10)
The excellent Galaxy S9 with 40GB of data and a low monthly cost. Use our exclusive code to take £10 off the upfront.
Three SIM Only Black Friday Deal – Unlimited data, calls, texts and roaming included
Three's phenomenal best ever Black Friday SIM only deal.
Amazon Black Friday – One Day Only Deals
KitchenAid 5KSM45BGD Stand Mixer (Various Colours)
A gigantic saving on this KitchenAid Stand Mixer. Its lowest ever price.
Kärcher Window Vac WV 2 Plus for windows, tiles, mirrors & shower
Get those windows and more looking shiny.
Oral-B SmartSeries 6500 CrossAction Electric Toothbrush Rechargeable Powered By Braun
A bargain electric toothbrush packed with accessories.
Black Friday & Cyber Monday 2018 UK deals – TVs
Best Amazon TV Deals
Hisense H50AE6100UK 4K Ultra HD TV
A massive 4K TV for a tiny price. Black Friday has truly come early.
Philips 43PUS6753/12 4K Ultra HD TV
A big 43-inch 4K HDR TV for this little money is almost insane, especially considering its Philips' latest 2018 model and has ambilight.
Panasonic TX-49FX550B 4K Ultra HD Smart TV
Currently the cheapest price you get this 49in 4K TV online. Deal only lasts until the end of Sunday.
Sony KD49XF7002BU 4K Ultra HD Smart TV
The XF70 range boasts Sony's X-Reality Pro chip which upscales sources to near 4K quality images. A tasty deal for the price.
Philips 55PUS6753/12 4K Ultra HD Smart TV
Though it's not a huge saving in cost, this mid-range TV 55in was already fantastic before and this price cut should highlight how much of a steal it is.
Hisense H65AE6100UK 4K Ultra HD TV
An early Black Friday bargain. You'll be hard pressed to find a 65-inch TV anywhere else for as low as this.
Samsung 55NU7500 Curved Ultra HD Smart 4K TV
The best deal you'll find for a curved TV.
Samsung UE65NU8000 4K Ultra HD TV
Big savings on a very good 4K HDR TV with a sleek design and low input lag, all of which makes it ideal for PS4 Pro and Xbox One X gamers.
Best Argos TV Deals
LG 43UK6400PLF Smart 4K TV
We're big fans of LG's smart TVs thanks to webOS, which has all the apps and streaming services you could want. Other retailers have fallen in line with Argos’ price, but you do get the benefit of Nectar points.
Hisense H43A6250UK Smart 4K UHD TV
After an inexpensive 4K TV? This Hisense would fit the bill.
Hisense H50A6250UK Smart 4K TV
No, your eyes don't deceive you. You can pick up a 50-inch 4K HDR TV for less than £400. Argos is selling this for less than Amazon and you can chuck some Nectar points into the bargain, but hurry as stock is limited.
Philips 50PUS6703 Smart 4K TV
Philips terrific 4K TV also boasts immersive Ambilight lighting. For now, this is the cheapest price you can get it for.
Philips 58PUS6203 Smart Ultra HD 4K TV
Comes with 3 HDMI connections, Netflix, Amazon and BBC iPlayer apps. If you lose the control, you operate the TV with your smartphone instead.
Sony KD70XF8305BU Smart 4K TV
A 70in LED TV from Sony that comes with all the expected on-demand and catch-up apps. Some retailers have matched the price, but there's extra points on offer for Nectar card owners.
Best Currys TV Deals
Samsung UE65NU7100 Smart 4K Ultra HD LED TV
While not part of Samsung's QLED range, this is the cheapest price we've seen this 65in TV go for online.
Sony BRAVIA KD55XF9005 Smart 4K Ultra HD TV
When it comes to viewing sports and films, this 4k TV absolutely knocks it out of the park. Also comes with Google Assistant voice control.
LG OLED55B8PLA 4K Ultra HD OLED TV
A stunning price for LG's 2018 B8 OLED model. This has premium picture quality with Dolby Vision, 4 HDMI ports, and built in Freeview Play and Freesat HD.
Samsung QE55Q9FNATXXU Smart 4K QLED TV
This stellar QLED has had a massive £700 cut from its RRP
Philips 55OLED903/12 4K Ultra HD OLED TV
Combines OLED’s exceptional contrast, with LCD’s HDR-friendly brightness. The 55OLED+903 is a fantastic effort from Philips.
Philips 65OLED903/12 4K Ultra HD OLED TV
A TV that takes sound very seriously, with its integrated Bowers & Wilkins soundbar. It sounds much better than you'd expect from such a thin TV.
Best John Lewis TV Deals
LG 60UK6200PLA 4K Ultra HD Smart TV
Supports LG's WebOs smart interface as well as the brand's ThinQ AI technology which has Google's Assistant voice control built-in. Exclusive to John Lewis & Partners.
Sony KD-49XF9005 4K Ultra HD Smart TV
Super mid-range TV that's available for an absolute steal of a price.
Panasonic TX-55FZ802B OLED 4K Ultra HD Smart TV
The technology behind Panasonic's image processor has been fine-tuned by Hollywood colourists, so you'll know you're getting colours as intended with this OLED.
Best Very TV Deals
Luxor 4K Ultra HD Smart TV
The cheapest price we've seen for a 4K TV yet
Samsung UE50NU7020 Ultra HD Smart 4K TV
Not a QLED of course, but £400 for a 50in Samsung 4K TV is a deal that's not to be missed
LG55UK6300PLB Ultra HD 4K LED TV
A budget 4K TV that supports LG's WebOS, Freeview Play, Netflix and YouTube. A good choice for games thanks to its IPS screen which should have lower input lag than other types.
Hisense H65U7AUK 4K Ultra HD Smart TV
You can take off a whopping saving off this ginormous 2018 model from Hisense. Beats Amazon's price for just a couple of pounds.
LG OLED55B8S 4K Ultra HD OLED TV
£700 of the RRP for a 2018 LG OLED is a fantastic saving
Best eBay TV Deals
LG 32LK6100 Smart LED TV
Full HD TV that supports LG's terrific WebOS interface and Freeview Play. Despite not being a 4K TV, it also features HDR for even more colourful images.
Samsung UE43NU7020 Smart 4K Ultra HD TV
A cheap, cheerful 43-inch 4K TV from Samsung that’s even cheaper here. Which makes us cheerful.
Best AO TV Deals
Toshiba 43T6863DB Smart 4K Ultra HD TV
For a 4K TV that's HDR ready, £279 is an absolute steal. Don't miss out on this one – it's sure to be sold out before you know it.
Techwood 55AO6USB Smart 4K Ultra HD TV
If you're happy to go with a lesser known brand, then you can get an extra five inches on your TV for the same great price as above. Not too shabby.
Samsung UE50NU7020 Smart 4K Ultra HD TV
This 50in set comes with UHD Dimming which improves contrast for more detail. Freeview HD is supported and the 2 HMDI ports and a USB input means there’s room to plug in other entertainment devices.
Hisense H65AE6100UK Smart 4K Ultra HD TV
A 65in effort from Hisense that's down £130 from its RRP.
Philips 55POS9002/05 4K Ultra HD OLED TV w/ Ambilight
This 2017 TV combined impressively detailed, natural pictures with an attractive, space-saving design. It was already excellent value for its price and now it's £800 cheaper.
Toshiba 75U6863DB Smart 4K Ultra HD TV
For the same price as the Philips OLED above you could get a 75in Toshiba set instead.
Black Friday & Cyber Monday 2018 UK deals – Soundbars
Best Amazon Soundbar Deals
Sony HT-SF150 2ch Soundbar
A two-channel soundbar that also comes with Bluetooth connectivity if you want to send music to the soundbar.
Q Acoustics Media 4 Soundbar with Built In Subwoofer
Although it doesn't have HDMI ports or surround processing, the Media 4 has a powerful, cohesive sound that makes a must-buy at this price.
Q Acoustics M3 Soundbar
Terrific build quality, an improved design and a transparent sound earn the M3 a place among the soundbar elite
Polk Command Bar with Built-in Amazon Alexa
A fantastic sounding device. The Alexa voice control is well implemented too, making it a genuinely useful smart assistant.
Best John Lewis Soundbar Deals
Sony HT-ZF9 Dolby Atmos soundbar
A Dolby Atmos soundbar that produces an expansive soundfield from an easy-to-accommodate design.
Sonos Beam Compact soundbar
Sonos' first smart soundbar and one of the best compact soundbars around. It excels with both movies and music audio and also features Alexa, Google Assistant and Siri voice control
LG SK10Y Soundbar
Another Dolby Atmos compatible speaker that sounds great with music
Best Currys Soundbar Deals
Samsung Sound+ HW-MS650 3.0 All-in-One Sound Bar
This Trusted Reviews-recommended soundbar grants powerful bass without the need for an external subwoofer, as well as a generous feature list and easy multi-room setup.
Samsung HW-MS750 5.1 All-in-One Sound Bar
Another stonking Black Friday Currys deal. We gave this soundbar 9/10 when it was full price, making this deal exceptionally bargainous. If you want an audiophile home cinema experience, this is the soundbar you want.
LG SK8 2.1 Wireless Soundbar with Dolby Atmos
The SK8 supports Atmos, Chromecast and high-res audio playback. This deal is also complemented with a free 9 month Deezer subscription, perfect for all that hi-res audio music.
Best Argos Soundbar Deals
Panasonic HTB8 80W 2Ch All In One Sound Bar With Bluetooth
This budget-friendly option from Panasonic is great because it also includes Bluetooth connectivity. This means you can play audio off another device like a phone or tablet, as well as connecting to your TV through its optical connection.
LG SJ3 300W 2.1Ch Bluetooth Sound Bar with Wireless Sub
This meaty offering from LG offers 2.1 channel sound, complete with a bassy 200 watt subwoofer and a price that undercuts Amazon.
Best eBay Soundbar Deals
PANASONIC HTB498 2.1 Wireless Sound Bar
A nicely affordable 2.1 soundbar, complete with wireless subwoofer and Bluetooth connectivity.
Samsung HW-N400 2.0 All-in-One Sound Bar
This soundbar packs four speakers and a built-in subwoofer for a potent audible punch.
Black Friday & Cyber Monday 2018 UK deals – Laptops
Best Currys PC World Laptop Deals
HP 15-da0594sa 15.6-inch Intel® Core™ i3 Laptop - 1 TB HDD, Silver
Or you can also opt for this cheaper option with an Intel Core i3 processor if you don't need as much grunt. Perfect for anyone with basic needs.
Lenovo Ideapad 330-15IKB 15.6-inch Intel® Core™ i3 Laptop - 1 TB HDD, Grey
A banging deal on a laptop that's perfect for students
HP Pavilion x360 14" Intel Core i3 2 in 1 - 128 GB SSD, Silver
An affordable convertible laptop with a 360 hinge
Aspire 3 15.6 Inch Intel Core i3 Laptop - 1 TB HDD, Red
The Aspire 3 may not be one speediest laptops around, but at £299 it offers fantastic value for those who just want a device for simple browsing and video streaming.
Best Amazon Laptop Deals
ASUS ZenBook 13 13.3 Inch Full HD Laptop – Black Friday Deal
Weighing in less than a 1kg, the Asus ZenBook 13 truly is an ultra-portable. It packs some admirable power with an 8th Gen processor and a lovely Full HD display. Costing just £699.99, this is a fantastic bargain.
Razer 13.3 Inch Blade Stealth QHD+ Touch Laptop (Black) (Intel i7-8550U, 4.0 GHz, 16 GB RAM, 512 GB SSD, UK Layout Windows 10)
This super-powered gaming laptops has had a massive £310.99 price cut, making it one of the best value options on the market.
Dell Inspiron 15 5000 15.6 Inch FHD Laptop – Black Friday Deals
If you're in the market for an inexpensive laptop then the Dell Inspiron 15 is a fantastic shout, running with 4GB of RAM and a 1TB HDD, all for just £299.99.
Microsoft Surface Pro 6 12.3 Inch Tablet - (Silver) (Intel 8th Gen Core i7, 8 GB RAM, 256 GB SSD, Intel UHD Graphics 620, Windows 10 Home)
Amazon's Black Friday discounts for the high-end Surface Pro 6s are very generous. This deal sees you paying £1,129 instead of £1,429, saving a massive £300.
ASUS ROG Hero II GL504GM-ES192T 15.6 Inch 144 Hz Full HD Slim Bezel Gaming Laptop - (Black) (Intel Core i7-8750H, 16 GB RAM, 256 GB PCI-e SSD + 1 TB SSHD, Nvidia GTX1060 6 GB Graphics, Windows 10)
This super-powered gaming laptop has had a massive £400 discount. And with a 144Hz display, all your games will look buttery smooth.
Best Argos Laptop Deals
HP Omen 15.6 Inch i5 8GB 128GB 1TB GTX1050 Gaming Laptop
Argos is selling this HP gaming model for the same price as Amazon, but if you're collecting Nectar points then Argos is a good option, especially with click and collect.
Lenovo IdeaPad 330 17.3 Inch AMD A6 8GB 1TB Laptop - Grey
You don’t get quite so many 17-inch laptops these days - especially those that aren’t expensive gaming machines. This one offers a large 1600 x 900 screen and competent specs for a low price.
Best John Lewis Laptop Deals
ASUS Chromebook Flip C101PA, 4GB RAM, 16GB eMMC Flash, 10.1" Touch Screen, Silver
A nice budget-friendly choice for anyone with basic needs. This convertible model has a touchscreen you can fold back for tablet use. You also get a 2-year warranty.
Google Pixelbook, Intel Core i5, 8GB RAM, 128GB SSD, 12.3" Quad HD Touchscreen
One of the best Chromebooks on the market just got even better with this whopping £300 discount from John Lewis. This is definitely one of the best pre-Black Friday deals out there.
Microsoft Surface Book 2, Intel Core i7 CPU, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, 13.5-inch PixelSense Display
If the MacBook isn't your poison but you still want a top notch high performance laptop you'll want to check out John Lewis' Surface Book 2 deal.
Acer Swift 5 Laptop, Intel Core i7, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD, 14-inch Touchscreen
The Acer Swift 5 (SF514-52T) is a workhorse laptop that ticks all the right boxes for home office and student buyers. It's also a steal on this John Lewis deal.
Apple MacBook Air (2017) 13.3-inch display – Intel Core i5, 8GB RAM, 128GB SSD
For under £800, you can pick up a 2017 MacBook Air with a 13.3-inch screen, 1.8GHz Intel Core i5 CPU, 8GB of LPDDR3 RAM, and a 128GB PCIe-based SSD. Note that while it says 'Save £50' on John Lewis's site, it's actually £200 less than the standard RRP you'll see on Apple's site. Get £20 off of Microsoft Office software with the code 'APPOFFICE20'.
Microsoft Surface Pro 6 Tablet, Intel Core i7, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD, 12.3" Touchscreen, Platinum
Pick up a new Surface Pro 6 with a more powerful Core i7 CPU and 256GB of solid state storage for less, plus get a standard 2 year guarantee from John Lewis with this banging Black Friday deal.
Best Very Laptop Deals
HP Stream 14-ax000na Intel® Celeron® Processor, 4Gb RAM, 32Gb Storage, 14 inch Laptop with Microsoft Office 365 Personal - Blue
A solid choice for students on a tight budget. The inclusion of Office 365 is also a useful addition for productivity. Currently £30 cheaper than being sold by Amazon.
Lenovo 120S-11IAP Intel Celeron, 4Gb RAM, 32GB eMMC, 11.6 inch Laptop
A wallet-friendly budget option that's also light on your shoulder. There's not much built-in storage at just 32GB, but if you make use of cloud storage that will help. This is currently around £40 cheaper than Amazon.
Best AO Laptop Deals
Microsoft Surface Pro 12.3" 2-in-1 Laptop 2017 - Silver
This same offer ran during Amazon Prime Day so here's another chance for anyone who missed it the first time.
Microsoft Surface Laptop 13.5" Laptop - Platinum
It might be sleek and stylish, but the Surface Laptop doesn't come cheap… until now. Time to grab a whopping £400 saving on one of the best laptops on the market.
Asus TUF FX504GM 15.6" Gaming Laptop Includes Bag & Mouse - Black
Now here's a stonker of a Black Friday deal – the incredibe Asus TUF FX504GM Gaming Laptop with a backpack and a mouse with £300 off? Yes please.
HP 14-cm0013na 14" Laptop - Natural Silver
With a massive 8GB of RAM onboard, this is a solid choice for anyone after a new laptop on a limited budget this Black Friday.
Best eBay Laptop Deals
Apple MacBook Air 2017 MQD32 13 Inch i5 8GB 128GB.
Securing big savings on Apple’s mac line is a rarity indeed, but that’s just what you get here. The MacBook Air line is getting a little long in the tooth now, but it remains a bullet-proof laptop with exemplary battery life.
Google Pixelbook 128GB
It’s been on the market for a year or so now, but the Google Pixelbook remains an excellent example of the Chromebook form factor. It’s a thin, light, fast laptop for everyday tasks, and its battery lasts forever.
Lenovo Ideapad 130s 11.6 Inch Celeron N40000 1.1GHz 4GB 32GB eMMC Laptop - Grey
A bare-bones 11.6-inch Windows 10 laptop for an extremely low price. There’s little to complain about for at this price point.
Black Friday & Cyber Monday 2018 UK deals – Gaming
Best Nintendo Switch Deals – Amazon
Nintendo Switch Neon Red/Blue with Super Mario Party
This Nintendo Switch bundle sees the multiplayer gem Super Mario Party included, which offers fun for the whole family this Christmas.
Nintendo Switch Grey Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Edition + Super Smash Bros. Download Code
This fantastic Super Smash Bros. Ultimate bundle nabs you the game for £10 less than if you were to buy the game and console separately, plus it comes with a limited edition dock for your Nintendo Switch.
Nintendo Switch - Neon Red/Neon Blue
The RRP for the standard Nintendo Switch console has dropped just in time for Black Friday 2018.
Nintendo Switch Let's Go Eevee Limited Edition Console with Joycon, Pre-Installed Pokémon: Let's Go Eevee + Pokeball Plus Controller
This bundle deal boasts the same price as the launch model, although comes free with the Poke Ball Plus that normally retails for £49.99
Nintendo Switch Diablo III Limited Edition Console with Diablo III Download Code + Themed Carry Case
Diablo 3: Eternal Collection is the perfect title for Nintendo Switch, and this bundle is limited edition and comes with a carry case, too!
Best Nintendo Switch Deals – Argos
Nintendo Switch & Pokemon Let's Go Pikachu! Bundle
The sheer amount of stuff you get in this bundle makes it brilliant value for money – perfect for any Pokemon fan. Argos is also thrown in the Poke Ball Plus, worth £49.99 on its own.
Nintendo Switch Joy-Con Charging Dock
Now at its lowest price yet through Argos, the Joy-Con charging dock removes the horror seeing the "low battery" notification from your Joy-Cons.
Nintendo Switch Console - Neon Red/Blue
Argos has the console itself without any extra bells and whistles, but there's plenty of games on offer if you're eager to trick out your library.
Nintendo Switch Console & Super Smash Bros Bundle
Due to launch early next month, Argos has the Nintendo Switch Super Smash Bros Ultimate bundle for less than most other retailers.
Best Nintendo Switch Deals – Currys PC World
Switch Neon Red & Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Bundle
Currys PC World has now applied heavy discounts to its Nintendo Switch bundles, nabbing you one of Nintendo's best games in the process for just a fraction of the price.
Switch Neon Red & Super Mario Odyssey
If you're in the mood for a spot of platforming over racing, then this Nintendo Switch bundle with Super Mario Odyssey should be right up your street – now with a £20.98 saving.
Switch with Let's Go, Pikachu! & Pokeball Controller
This bundle is available at other retailers right now, but Currys PC World has done everyone a solid and sliced an extra £10 off the price.
Nintendo Switch Console
If you're unsure which bundle to go for, you can simply pick up a Nintendo Switch console on its own from Currys PC World, with £30 knocked off of the usual price.
Best Nintendo Switch Deals – GAME
Nintendo Switch Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Bundle
Just as with the bundle at Currys PC World, this option saves you £10 as opposed to buying Super Smash Bros. Ultimate and the Nintendo Switch separately.
Nintendo Switch Neon with Sports Party and Pokemon Let's Go! Pikachu
Once again, GAME has an abundance of cool bundles on offer for Nintendo Switch with all the latest titles. This one gets you a free copy of Sports Party, too!
Nintendo Switch Neon with Pokemon Let's Go! Eevee
If you prefer Eevee to Pikachu (and why wouldn't you) this bundle gets you a Nintendo Switch and the latest Pokemon experience.
Best PS4 Deals – Amazon
Call of Duty Black Ops 4 500GB Bundle (PS4)
This brand new PS4 Slim bundle comes packed with Black Ops 4, perfect for some run-and-gun action.
PlayStation 4 Pro (1TB) Console with FIFA 19 Ultimate Team Icons and Rare Player Pack Bundle
If you prefer football to web-swinging, then this is the bundle for you.
Sony PlayStation 4 Pro 1TB FIFA19 Bundle + Fallout 76: S...C...L. Edition (Game + 3 Pin Badges)
For the same price of the previous bundle, you get FIFA 19 and Fallout 76 for less than the console's own RRP.
Best PS4 Deals – Currys PC World
DualShock 4 V2 Wireless Controller - White
Need a new controller for a PS4? Then you'll want to grab this cracking DualShock 4 deal.
PlayStation 4 Pro, Marvel's Spider-Man & Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 Bundle
After a PS4 Pro? This is one of the best deals available right now at Currys PC World.
Best PS4 Deals – GAME
1TB Playstation 4 Pro with Spider-Man + The Elder Scrolls Online Morrowind + Fallout 76 and NOW TV
A banging deal on PS4 Pro and one of three games
Best PS4 Deals – John Lewis
Sony PlayStation 4 Slim Console with 2x DUALSHOCK 4 Controllers, 500GB, Jet Black and FIFA 19 Bundle
It might not have the cheapest price, but John Lewis' two-year warranty is sure to be a winner for some buyers.
Best Xbox One Deals – Currys PC World
Xbox One S, Forza Horizon 4, Tekken 7, Project Cars 2 & Xbox LIVE Gold Bundle
If you aren't looking for a 4K machine but still want to experience the likes of Forza Horizon 4 and Tekken 7, this is the bundle for you.
Xbox One X, Fallout 76, Tekken 7, Project Cars 2 & Forza Horizon 4 Bundle
This Cyber Monday deal is one of the best value Xbox One X bundles we've seen yet, including Fallout 74, Tekken 7, Project Cars 2 and Forza Horizon 4.
Xbox One X with Fallout 76
Bethesda is bringing its nuclear RPG online with Fallout 76, and we can guarantee it will run best on Xbox One X.
Xbox One S, Battlefield V, Tekken 7 & Project Cars 2 Bundle
Yet another brilliant Xbox One S Bundle from Currys PC World. This one gets you 1TB of memory alongside Battlefield 5 and two other excellent titles.
Xbox One Wireless Controller – White
Time to get in some multiplayer action for less with this great £15 saving on an Xbox One controller. Don't hang around though, it'll be gone by tomorrow.
Best Xbox One Deals – Argos
Xbox One S 1TB Console with 2 Controllers
Those keen to partake in a bit of local multiplayer can get an extra controller at no additional cost with this bundle.
Xbox One S 1TB Console with Minecraft Collection Bundle
For any fans of Minecraft, this bundle is a must-have item. Alongside the console, you also get a digital copy of Minecraft with the Redstone Pack of content.
Xbox One S 1TB Console with 2 Controllers
Get your hands on EA's latest shooter, and get down and dirty in the mud with the newest in EA's Battlefield series
Best Xbox One Deals – Amazon
Xbox One S 1TB Forza Horizon 4 + Call of Duty Black Ops 4 (Exclusive)
For just a smidgen more, you can swap out Fornite and get yourself Forza Horizon 4 and Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 instead. Seems like a no-brainer to me.
Xbox One X 1TB console Forza Horizon 4 + Forza Motorsport 7 bundle
Motorheads rejoice, you can enjoy two of the finest racers in recent memory on a robust 4K console.
Xbox One S 1TB Forza Horizon 4 + Spyro Trilogy Reignited + Fallout 76: S...C...L. Edition (Game + 3 Pin Badges)
This is one of the best Xbox One S deals we've ever seen, especially with the 1TB model with an impressive line-up of games alongside it.
Xbox One X 1TB Foza Horizon 4 bundle + Assassins Creed Odyssey (Exclusive) + Fallout 76 (Exclusive)
This Xbox One X bundle packages in Forza Horizon 4, Forza Motorsport 7, Assassin's Creed Odyssey and Fallout 76 for just £400. Alternatively, you can trade the Forza games for a 3-month subscription for Xbox Games Pass, where you can stream a large selection of excellent Xbox games.
Best Xbox One Deals – John Lewis
Microsoft Xbox One S Console, 1TB, with x2 Wireless Controllers Bundle
For a simple, no frills Xbox One S bundle, John Lewis offers the best value for money by giving away a two-year warranty right out of the gate.
Microsoft Xbox One S Console, 1TB, with Wireless Controller and Battlefield V Game Bundle
Battlefield V is the hot multiplayer game of the moment (or one of several, at least), and it’s set to get much better and more popular in March with the release of a free Battle Royale mode. This could be a smart bundle to go for.
Black Friday & Cyber Monday 2018 UK deals – Headphones
Best Amazon Headphone Deals
Sony WH-1000XM2 Wireless Over-Ear Noise Cancelling
The second-generation model of our all-time favourite active noise-cancelling headphones. The new XM3 model is here, but that doesn’t stop these now discounted headphones being a great choice for less money.
Jaybird Freedom Special Edition Bluetooth Wireless Headphones
A big saving on these sports-friendly headphones with a super-secure fit. This is currently the lowest price they've ever been from Amazon, and even cheaper than Black Friday and Prime Day.
Bose SoundSport In-Ear Earphones for Apple Devices - Charcoal Black
A whopping 50% off these Bose sports headphones. Also available for Android phones.
Apple AirPods White with Charging Case
A rare saving on Apple’s clever, hassle-free wireless earphones. Get while it's still available.
House of Marley Positive Vibration 2 Wireless
A very inexpensive pair of wireless headphones with Bluetooth connectivity and 10 hours playback time when using the battery
Bang & Olufsen Beoplay H4 Wireless Headphones
There's just under £60 off on B&O's stellar wireless over-ears
Beats by Dr. Dre Solo3 Wireless On-Ears
Beats often gets a bad rap in audiophile circles for their ‘style over substance’ ways. But the sound profile of the Solo 3 is certainly lively, and they have some of the best iPhone integration around thanks to the custom W1 chip inside.
Sennheiser PXC 550
They look great, sound fantastic and now with a lower price they're an absolute bargain. There's two levels of noise cancelling and you can tweak the sound to your liking with a companion app.
Bang & Olufsen Beoplay H5 Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds
There's a cracking and substantial discount to be had on B&O Play's wireless earbuds
Best Argos Headphone Deals
Bose SoundSport Wireless headphones
Or if you have a bigger budget, go for these sports headphones that deliver trademark Bose sound quality.
Beats by Dre Solo 3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones (Comes with free Powerbeats)
Here's a cracker of a deal – not only are you getting a 20% discount off the price of the Beats Solo 3, but you're also getting a free pair of Powerbeats for your troubles.
Best Currys Headphone Deals
Sony WH-1000XM2 Wireless Bluetooth Noise-Cancelling Headphones
Trusted Reviews over-ears of choice just got a massive Black Friday discount
Bose QuietControl 30 Noise-Cancelling
This is the same lower price as on Amazon, but if you buy these smart noise-cancelling earbuds from Currys you get a 9 month Deezer Premium pass.
Bose QuietComfort 25 Noise-Cancelling
They've been surpassed by the QC 35s but the 25s are still stellar noise cancelling over-ears and now with a cracking £170 discount. What's not to love?
Sony WH-CH700N Wireless Bluetooth Noise-Cancelling
You'll struggle to find a better value pair of wireless over-ears
Best John Lewis Headphone Deals
Bose QuietComfort QC35 II
You can’t go wrong with the Bose QC 35 II, which offer some of the best noise cancelling technology in the business. They're now even cheaper at below £300.
Best eBay Headphone Deals
B&O Play by Bang and Olufsen Beoplay H5 In-Ear Bluetooth Headphones Black
A great price on these stylish wireless Bluetooth earbuds, which boast great wireless audio quality.
Sony MDR-XB950B1 Wireless Over - Ear Adjustable Headphones - Red
This equals the cheapest price we’ve seen for these tidy wireless headphones this Black Friday. If you like your sound heavy on the bass, they might be for you.
Black Friday & Cyber Monday 2018 UK deals – Bluetooth speakers
Best Amazon Bluetooth Speaker Deals
Ultimate Ears, WONDERBOOM Bluetooth Speaker
If the UE Wonderboom’s name makes it sound like a superhero, well, it kind of is. This squat speaker is nigh-on indestructible, and it packs an audible punch too.
Jam Audio Heavy Metal Stereo Bluetooth Wireless Speaker
A speaker with a big and bold performance that grabs your attention.
Ultimate Ears BOOM 2
Smaller in size than the Megaboom but still packs in a walloping sound and is both waterproof and shockproof. Perfect if you want to take it out of the house.
Ultimate Ears Megaboom Bluetooth Speaker
This limited edition version of the UE Megaboom is both waterproof and shock resistant – making it one of the most robust bluetooth speakers on the market.
Ultimate Ears Megablast Bluetooth Speaker
Another UE speaker brought down by a huge amount. This time with whopping £140 off
Bang & Olufsen Beolit 17 Bluetooth Speaker
The B&O Play Beolit 17 provides huge, well-balanced 360-degree sound from a single boxy speaker. Its battery will last you a full 24 hours, and it even features a handy leather carrying handle.
Best John Lewis Bluetooth Speaker Deals
Ruark MR1 MkII Bluetooth Speaker System
Our favourite pound-for-pound Bluetooth speakers at the moment, providing excellent hi-fi sound from twin gorgeous retro-chic units. John Lewis' price is the lowest we've seen and there's also that two year guarantee.
Sonos PLAY:5 Smart Speaker, 2nd Gen
£100 off of Sonos' excellent Play:5 speaker if you get the speaker with the white finish. Only £50 for the black finish