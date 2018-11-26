Cyber Monday is here and there's all manner of great deals to be had. We've already seen cracking discounts on everything from smartphones to home appliances. Scroll down to see our pick of the best Cyber Monday deals currently running.

Jump ahead to:

Best Black Friday & Cyber Monday Deals | Black Friday & Cyber Monday Deals Highlights | What is Black Friday? | Black Friday in the UK | Black Friday deals online | Black Friday & Cyber Monday deals to avoid

Our team of experts is on hand to offer authoritative advice on the best deals this Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Since Black Friday kicked off our teams been scouring the cyber store fronts 24/7, hunting for the best deals.

Cyber Monday is traditionally when Amazon focuses its efforts on technology discounts, but recently other retailers have jumped on the event to offer their own deals – and Black Friday continuations.

Read on for our pick of the very best deals – we’ll be continually updating this page throughout today.

Best Black Friday and Cyber Monday UK 2018 Deals

Jump to deals: TVs | Soundbars | Laptops | Gaming | Headphones | Bluetooth Speakers | Tablets | Toys and LEGO | Fitness Trackers | Smartwatches | Cameras | Coffee Machines | Smart Home | Vacuum cleaners | Washing Machines | Fridge Freezers | Smartphones | Amazon Devices

Prices were correct at time of publication but are subject to change. We’d recommend snapping up a sale item before it goes.

Here are our absolute top picks for the best Black Friday deals available today. Some of these will only last one day, so make sure you snap them up before they’re gone.

(Back to top)

Black Friday & Cyber Monday 2018 UK deals – TVs

(Back to top)

(Back to top)

(Back to top)

(Back to top)

(Back to top)

(Back to top)

(Back to top)

Black Friday & Cyber Monday 2018 UK deals – Soundbars

(Back to top)

(Back to top)

(Back to top)

(Back to top)

(Back to top)

Black Friday & Cyber Monday 2018 UK deals – Laptops

(Back to top)

(Back to top)

(Back to top)

(Back to top)

(Back to top)

(Back to top)

(Back to top)

Black Friday & Cyber Monday 2018 UK deals – Gaming

(Back to top)

(Back to top)

(Back to top)

(Back to top)

(Back to top)

(Back to top)

(Back to top)

(Back to top)

(Back to top)

(Back to top)

(Back to top)

(Back to top)

Black Friday & Cyber Monday 2018 UK deals – Headphones

(Back to top)

(Back to top)

(Back to top)

Best John Lewis Headphone Deals Bose QuietComfort QC35 II You can’t go wrong with the Bose QC 35 II, which offer some of the best noise cancelling technology in the business. They're now even cheaper at below £300.

(Back to top)

(Back to top)

Black Friday & Cyber Monday 2018 UK deals – Bluetooth speakers

(Back to top)

(Back to top)