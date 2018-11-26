Black Friday and Cyber Monday camera lens, bag and tripod deals – the biggest bargains that are still live
It’s not just cameras that have had their price tags cropped in a big way for Black Friday and Cyber Monday – it’s also a great time to pick up camera bags, lenses, tripods and other friends for your existing camera.
If you’ve missed the weekend deals so far, fear not – lots of offers run until the end of Monday 26 November and some retailers, including Amazon, are still announcing new deals that are begging to be snapped up.
We’ve been keeping a close eye on all of the best deals and have rounded them up below – so whether you’re looking for a bargain gift for your current camera or just want a picture perfect Christmas present for a photographic friend, check out the cracking offers below.
Black Friday and Cyber Monday – Best Camera Bag deals
Whether you’re looking for an affordable DSLR backpack for your travels for a bonkers Billingham bargain, these deals have you covered…
Best Camera Bag deals – Black Friday Camera deals
Manfrotto Windsor Backpack for DSLRs
This handsome, shockproof rucksack has had a 37% price slash, making it a cracking gift or accessory for any DSLR owner. It has room for a DSLR with a 70-200mm lens, plus an extra two lenses.
Lowepro 150 AW II Fastpack Backpack for Camera
An incredible deal on this much-loved weatherproof camera bag, the 150 AW II Fastpack gives its owner quick access to its 'camera zone'. That can hold a DSLR with a 24-70mm lens, plus a couple more lenses or one lens with a flash. You can also squeeze in an 11-inch laptop.
Lowepro Tahoe 150 Backpack for Camera
Looking for a solid, sub-£50 camera bag? The Tahoe 150 is a good all-rounder and its price is down 35% to just £39.96. It has room for a DSLR with an 18-135mm lens plus one other, and is available in fetching red and blue colours for the same price too.
Manfrotto Pro Light FastTrack-8 Sling Bag
Winner of the Trusted Reviews 'camera bag of the year' 2018 award, the FastTrack-8 combines a sling strap with a camera strap to help you avoid getting in a tangle and is ideal for smaller mirrorless cameras. It's down from its usual price of £109 for Black Friday, making this a rare chance to snap it up for under £100.
Hadley Large Camera Bag
Billingham has been making premium camera bags since 1973 and it's unusual to see its canvas-and-leather offerings discounted. The Hadley Large has a three-layer fabric that's impermeable to water and comes with a five-year guarantee.
Black Friday and Cyber Monday – Best Camera Lens deals
Black Friday is a great time to pick up a hefty discount on that piece of prime glass you’ve had your eye on – here are the best lens deals that are live now…
Best lens deals – Black Friday camera deals
Olympus 12mm f2 M.ZUIKO DIGITAL ED Lens
This excellent wide-angle number for Micro Four Thirds cameras has great build-quality, handling and sharpness, Get £85 off this outstanding lens with Wex's cashback offer.
Canon EF 85mm F1.4L IS USM Lens
A special deal on a very special lens. This fast, well-built, optically stabilised telephoto prime will give your shots the edge over your rival snappers – the image quality and centre sharpness it’s capable of wide-open is really impressive. Don't miss the chance to get £200 off in this double cashback offer.
Lensbaby Velvet 56mm f1.6 Lens - Nikon Fit - Black
Looking to break out of a creative rut? This super-bright, discounted prime isn't your standard 56mm lens – it promises to give your macro and nature shots an ethereal and, yes, velvety look, without compromising on sharpness.
Canon EF 100-400mm f4.5-5.6 L IS II USM Lens
Get a staggering £600 off this peerless super-telephoto lens in this double cashback deal. Ideal for wildlife and sports shooting, it delivers unrivalled sharpness and build quality from a surprisingly small body.
Canon EF 100mm f2.8L Macro IS USM Lens
The first EOS lens with built-in image stabilisation, this macro lens helps you get incredibly smooth background blur and pin-sharp shots without a tripod. Available with 15% off, it's also water and dust resistant.
Black Friday and Cyber Monday – Best Camera Tripod deals
Give your photographic life some stability with one of these titillating tripod deals…
Best tripod deals – Black Friday camera deals
Manfrotto Compact Advanced Aluminium Tripod with 3 Way Head
Looking for a super-reliable travel tripod? Few are better than this well-loved aluminium model, which extends to 165cm, but folds away neatly into its included padded carrying bag. It's currently 45% off on Amazon.
Manfrotto Befree MKBFRLA4BK-BH Ball Head Advanced Aluminum Travel Tripod Lever
Perfect for travelling videographers, the Befree has a new locking mechanism that promises to keep it super-stable while making it easy to adjust. This deal saves you over 21% on its usual price.
Manfrotto Element Carbon Fibre Big Traveller Tripod Kit
Another excellent travel tripod, this kit weighs only 1400g but can support an 8kg setup. It also has a 360-degree ball head design and extends to 164cm, despite only being 41.5cm when folded down. Grab it now in this 20% offer.
Keep your eyes peeled for some more outstanding discounts.
