Black Friday Camera Deals – What to expect and deals live now

Black Friday Camera Deals
In the face of constantly improving smartphone tech, it can be difficult to justify buying a brand new camera but professionals and amateurs alike know that it’s still a worthy expense. Fiddling your way through manual focus and seeing the final result is a reward entirely unto its own and there’s simply no substitute.
As anyone who’s invested in a serious camera set-up will tell you – they rarely ever come cheap. When you factor in the cost of the camera itself plus any required accessories (lighting, lenses, etc.), it’s not unusual to expect a bill in excess of £1000. I think I speak for all when I say thank goodness for Black Friday.
Throughout the sales extravaganza, we’ll be updating this page constantly with the best deals from Nikon, Canon, Sony and so on, so be sure to bookmark it and avoid missing out. Last year brought about some incredible offers and savings that were just too good to miss.
One of the best deals to appear during last year’s bonanza was for the Nikon D7500, with Amazon selling the camera with a staggering £420.99 discount. The retailer also knocked it out of the park with the fantastic Sony RX100 IV compact camera, bringing the price down from £1000 to just £569.
The GoPro Hero5 starter kit also saw a major saving, going for just £396.91, down from £494.97. These are just some of the many deals from last year’s Black Friday sale, and we’re expecting them to be far surpassed this time around.
Camera Deals Live Now
For all this talk of deals, Black Friday and Cyber Monday are still some time away. If you can’t be fussed waiting for the sales to start then fear not, there are a ton of great savings to be had right this very moment. Just scroll down and see for yourself.
Best Amazon Camera Deals
Panasonic DC-FZ82EBK 60x Optical Zoom Lumix Digital Camera, Black
With a 60x optical zoom on board, you'll never miss that perfect moment again – now with a decent saving of £25 on Amazon.
Olympus V207052SE000 OM-D E-M10 Mark II Compact System Camera - 14-42 EZ Lens, Silver
The Olympus OM-D MII's small size makes it great shout for any photographers looking for a portable mirrorless camera. It's an even better recommendation with this £97.55 saving attached.
Canon EOS 200D Digital SLR Camera with EF-S 18 - 55 mm f/4-5.6 IS STM Lens - Black
Aside from being a fantastic DSLR, the Canon EOS 200D now comes with a whopping £120.99 discount through Amazon. Could you ask for a better deal?
GoPro HERO7 Black — Waterproof Digital Action Camera with Touch Screen 4K HD Video 12MP Photos Live Streaming Stabilisation
The GoPro HERO7 Black takes images stabilisation to a whole new level and right now, there's just no substitute. Save £10 on your purchase when buying through Amazon.
DJI Mavic Pro Drone with 4K Camera - Grey
DJI is known for being one of the leading brands in drone technology, and usually their products don't come cheap… until now. You can save £239 right now on the Mavic Pro which comes with a dedicated 4K camera for stunning video quality.
Best John Lewis Camera Deals
Olympus OM-D E-M10 Mark III Compact System Camera
The OM-D Mark III further improves on what was already a brilliant standard for mirrorless cameras. Not only do you get £85 in cashback but buying through John Lewis also gets you a two-year warranty for peace of mind.
Panasonic Lumix DC-FT7 Waterproof, Freezeproof, Shockproof, Dustproof Compact Digital Camera
As one of the toughest compact cameras around, the Lumix DC-FT7 is a must-have item for any adventurer. John Lewis are currently offering a three-year warranty out of the gate for the camera, meaning that if something does happen to the device, you'll be covered for years to come.
Sony A6000 Compact System Camera
Sony has dominated the compact camera scene for years now and the A6000 is yet another great addition to the company's line up. Save £50
Canon PowerShot G7 X Mark II Digital Camera
If Canon is a little more your style then fear not, John Lewis are also running a discount on the fantastic PowerShot G7 X Mark II, offering £40 cashback on each purchase.
Best Currys PC World Camera Deals
Canon EOS 4000D DSLR Camera with EF-S 18-55 mm f/3.5-5.6 III Lens
There are definitely better DSLR cameras on the market but for £299 (£70 off), Canon's EOS 4000D offers brilliant value for money in this cracking deal from Currys PC World. Plus, there's a two-year warranty included.
Olympus OM-D E-M10 Mark III Mirrorless Camera with M.ZUIKO DIGITAL ED 14-42 mm f/3.5-5.6 EZ & ED 40-150 mm f/4-5.6 R Lens
There's a lot to love about this deal, not only does it include the Olympus M10 Mark III and a dedicated lens, but it also comes with £65 in cashback and a two-year warranty. Bargain.
DJI Mavic Pro Drone & Accessories Bundle – Black
This ideal DJI Mavic Pro bundle from Currys PC World saves you from having to stock up on all those essential accessories and gives you £150 off for your troubles.
Parrot ANAFI Drone with Controller – Grey
Capturing drone footage in 4K certainly doesn't come cheap, but a saving of £80.99 certainly helps.
Best Argos Camera Deals
Canon IXUS 185 20MP 8x Zoom Compact Digital Camera Bundle
Its specs might not blow anyone away but the Cacnon IXUS 185 is a solid shout for someone looking to buy their first camera, plus it comes with a handy carry case and 16GB SD Card. Not too shabby.
Canon PowerShot SX620 HS 20MP 25x Zoom Camera Bundle
As a step up from the IXUS, the PowerShot still nabs you 20MP but you'll also have a 25x zoom on board for those perfect shots that are just over the horizon.
Best AO Camera Deals
GoPro Hero5 Black
Right now, AO has the competition beat on price for the GoPro Hero5, taking off a massive £130. For one of the best action cameras on the market, £269 is a steal.
GoPro 3-Way Camera Mount
Getting to the heart of the action is what GoPro is all about, but sometimes you just need a steady hand. With this £10 saving rom AO, you can pick up an official GoPro mount on the cheap. Sorted.
