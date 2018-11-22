Black Friday Camera Deals 2018: get 20% off Nikon D3500 in UK

Black Friday Camera 2018: Looking to get the perfect shot this Black Friday? We’ll be updating this page with the best Black Friday camera deals so you can get snapping.

Black Friday Camera Deals

Black Friday 2018 and of course Cyber Monday are edging closer, and there are already some cracking camera deals.

There are a ton of great savings to be had right this very moment in the early Black Friday camera sales. Just scroll down and see for yourself.

Not sure how to choose the right camera? Go down beyond the best deals below and you’ll find our guide to picking the right camera for you (or your lucky Christmas present recipient).

All prices were correct at the time of publication, but do tend to change quickly. Act fast if you want to snap up a bargain.

Choosing a camera deal

What’s your size?

There are two main (and often related) questions to answer when deciding which camera to go for.

Firstly, what size camera do you want? Despite huge advances in autofocus systems and sensor design, the fundamental physics of optics mean that cameras still range from pocket-sized to pineapple-sized and beyond, depending on which lenses you want to use (if any).

Which brings us onto the second question – how deep are you looking to get into the nuts and bolts of photography? If you’d prefer the camera to do most of the work, then a point-and-shoot compact model is likely to be best. For those who want to combine simplicity with the flexibility of huge zoom ranges, then a ‘bridge’ camera like the Sony RX10 IV is worth investigating.

But if you’re really looking to dig into photography’s creative possibilities, then an interchangeable lens camera with a viewfinder and some manual controls will be best. This covers both mirrorless cameras and DSLRs, with the main difference between the two being their viewfinders (mirrorless camera viewfinders are electronic, while DSLR ones are optical). The knock-on effect is that mirrorless cameras are smaller, but DSLRs have longer battery lives.

The golden rule is: don’t be tempted to stretch to something larger and more complicated if it means you’ll never use it. There’s a reason why “the best camera is the one you have with you” is such an enduring cliché.

What’s your style?

Another related question to ask yourself is what kind of photography you want to do. This isn’t quite as crucial as it used to be – most of today’s cameras are so accomplished that they’ll confidently handle most situations, from moving subjects like kids to landscapes.

Still, deciding two key things will help guide you to a particular range and model – the kind of photography you’d like to specialise in (if any), and where you’re looking to publish (or print) your photography.

For example, if you’re looking to shoot a lot in low light, a camera with a larger sensor (APS-C or full-frame) will be best, as it can gather more light and give you greater shooting flexibility.

If you’ll mostly be shooting high-speed sport or action, though, then smaller sensor systems like Micro Four Thirds (made by Panasonic and Olympus) tend to have higher burst speeds. Looking to get into street photography? A large sensor compact like the Panasonic Lumix LX100 II combines great image quality with a small form factor, which will help you get natural shots without intimidating your subjects.

Every camera is a compromise – the question is which compromise suits your shooting style the best.

The generation game

The best Black Friday deals are often on previous generation cameras that have recently been succeeded or replaced.

While getting last year’s technology might be a little off-putting, today’s cameras mostly move at the pace of ‘marginal gains’ – the fundamental tech behind two generations are often very similar or the same, which makes 2017 models excellent value.

Ask yourself whether you really need the extra tinsel (for example, a higher resolution viewfinder or speedier burst mode) on the latest model. If not, you’ll be better off buying the discounted model during Black Friday and investing the money you’ve saved in a new lens.

