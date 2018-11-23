Black Friday Argos 2018 vs 2017: the best TVs, speakers, games and more

Argos reported record sales over Black Friday 2017, and it’s no surprise to see the Sainsbury’s-owned retailer come out all guns blazing for Black Friday 2018 UK.
“People are clearly buying their big Christmas presents, as we’ve seen a real spike in sales of video games and consoles as well as iPads and TVs,” said John Rogers, Argos’ CEO, in the aftermath of last year’s sales bonanza.
That’s despite an apparent 3.6% drop in visitors to physical stores, according to retail performance analysis firm Springboard. Argos says more than two million people visited its website in the four hours after it launched its Black Friday 2017 deals.
For Black Friday 2018, Argos has, so far at least, gone particularly big on TVs and toys. So if you’re in the market for either of those, right now’s a great moment to make your move.
Of course, it’s got loads of deals on a dizzying array of products, including − deep breath − soundbars, Bluetooth speakers, laptops, games and consoles, tablets, electric toothbrushes, headphones, vacuum cleaners, barbecues, smartphones and streaming devices.
Scroll down this page to browse our favourite Argos Black Friday 2018 deals.
All prices were correct at time of publication. Prices are subject to change at a moment’s notice, so be sure to act fast if you spot something you want.
Best Argos TV Deals
LG 43UK6400PLF Smart 4K TV
LG 43UK6400PLF Smart 4K TV
We're big fans of LG's smart TVs thanks to webOS, which has all the apps and streaming services you could want. Other retailers have fallen in line with Argos’ price, but you do get the benefit of Nectar points.
Hisense H43A6250UK Smart 4K UHD TV
Hisense H43A6250UK Smart 4K UHD TV
After an inexpensive 4K TV? This Hisense would fit the bill.
Hisense H50A6250UK Smart 4K TV
Hisense H50A6250UK Smart 4K TV
No, your eyes don't deceive you. You can pick up a 50-inch 4K HDR TV for less than £400. Argos is selling this for less than Amazon and you can chuck some Nectar points into the bargain, but hurry as stock is limited.
Philips 50PUS6703 Smart 4K TV
Philips 50PUS6703 Smart 4K TV
Philips terrific 4K TV also boasts immersive Ambilight lighting. For now, this is the cheapest price you can get it for.
Philips 58PUS6203 Smart Ultra HD 4K TV
Philips 58PUS6203 Smart Ultra HD 4K TV
Comes with 3 HDMI connections, Netflix, Amazon and BBC iPlayer apps. If you lose the control, you operate the TV with your smartphone instead.
Sony KD70XF8305BU Smart 4K TV
Sony KD70XF8305BU Smart 4K TV
A 70in LED TV from Sony that comes with all the expected on-demand and catch-up apps. Some retailers have matched the price, but there's extra points on offer for Nectar card owners.
Best Argos Soundbar Deals
Panasonic HTB8 80W 2Ch All In One Sound Bar With Bluetooth
Panasonic HTB8 80W 2Ch All In One Sound Bar With Bluetooth
This budget-friendly option from Panasonic is great because it also includes Bluetooth connectivity. This means you can play audio off another device like a phone or tablet, as well as connecting to your TV through its optical connection.
LG SJ3 300W 2.1Ch Bluetooth Sound Bar with Wireless Sub
LG SJ3 300W 2.1Ch Bluetooth Sound Bar with Wireless Sub
This meaty offering from LG offers 2.1 channel sound, complete with a bassy 200 watt subwoofer and a price that undercuts Amazon.
Best Argos Bluetooth Speaker Deals
JBL Clip 2 Waterproof Portable Speaker – Black
JBL Clip 2 Waterproof Portable Speaker – Black
The JBL Clip 2 is so accomplished, JBL has struggled to follow it up in the years since its release. This is a cheap, cheerful, waterproof and decent-sounding speaker that supports daisy chaining.
Bose Soundlink Colour II Wireless Portable Speaker - Black
Bose Soundlink Colour II Wireless Portable Speaker - Black
Bose offers a teeny-tiny speaker with incredibly robust build quality and strong sound. It’s not too expensive by the esteemed brand’s standards, either.
Bose SoundLink Revolve – Triple Black
Bose SoundLink Revolve – Triple Black
With a true 360 degree speaker, the Bose SoundLink Revolve is the perfect option for a party or outdoor gathering, particularly with a tasty £25 saving through Argos.
Best Argos Laptop Deals
HP Omen 15.6 Inch i5 8GB 128GB 1TB GTX1050 Gaming Laptop
HP Omen 15.6 Inch i5 8GB 128GB 1TB GTX1050 Gaming Laptop
Argos is selling this HP gaming model for the same price as Amazon, but if you're collecting Nectar points then Argos is a good option, especially with click and collect.
Lenovo IdeaPad 330 17.3 Inch AMD A6 8GB 1TB Laptop - Grey
Lenovo IdeaPad 330 17.3 Inch AMD A6 8GB 1TB Laptop - Grey
You don’t get quite so many 17-inch laptops these days - especially those that aren’t expensive gaming machines. This one offers a large 1600 x 900 screen and competent specs for a low price.
Best Xbox One Deals – Argos
Xbox One S 1TB Console with 2 Controllers
Xbox One S 1TB Console with 2 Controllers
Those keen to partake in a bit of local multiplayer can get an extra controller at no additional cost with this bundle.
Xbox One S 1TB Console with Minecraft Collection Bundle
Xbox One S 1TB Console with Minecraft Collection Bundle
For any fans of Minecraft, this bundle is a must-have item. Alongside the console, you also get a digital copy of Minecraft with the Redstone Pack of content.
Xbox One S 1TB Console with 2 Controllers
Xbox One S 1TB Console with 2 Controllers
Get your hands on EA's latest shooter, and get down and dirty in the mud with the newest in EA's Battlefield series
Best PS4 Deals – Argos
PSVR Starter Pack + Free Game
PSVR Starter Pack + Free Game
Not only are you getting a free game with this PSVR Starter Pack, but the whole bundle is now at the lowest price it has ever been through Argos.
PS4 Slim 500GB & Call of Duty: Black Ops 4
PS4 Slim 500GB & Call of Duty: Black Ops 4
Black Ops 4 is one of the hottest games out right now, which makes this PS4 bundle a great choice.
PS4 Pro 1TB & Marvel's Spider-Man
PS4 Pro 1TB & Marvel's Spider-Man
In the mood for a little web-swinging? This PS4 Pro comes packed with Marvel's Spider-Man, perfect for any wannabe superheroes.
Best Nintendo Switch Deals – Argos
Nintendo Switch & Pokemon Let's Go Pikachu! Bundle
Nintendo Switch & Pokemon Let's Go Pikachu! Bundle
The sheer amount of stuff you get in this bundle makes it brilliant value for money – perfect for any Pokemon fan. Argos is also thrown in the Poke Ball Plus, worth £49.99 on its own.
Nintendo Switch Joy-Con Charging Dock
Nintendo Switch Joy-Con Charging Dock
Now at its lowest price yet through Argos, the Joy-Con charging dock removes the horror seeing the "low battery" notification from your Joy-Cons.
Nintendo Switch Console - Neon Red/Blue
Nintendo Switch Console - Neon Red/Blue
Argos has the console itself without any extra bells and whistles, but there's plenty of games on offer if you're eager to trick out your library.
Nintendo Switch Console & Lets Go Pikachu Bundle
Nintendo Switch Console & Lets Go Pikachu Bundle
Due to launch early next month, Argos has the Nintendo Switch Super Smash Bros Ultimate bundle for less than most other retailers.
Best Argos Tablet Deals
Huawei MediaPad T3 (8-inch)
Huawei MediaPad T3 (8-inch)
This 8-inch Android tablet has a great design and crisp display, making it great for browsing and watching video.
Huawei MediaPad T3 (10-inch)
Huawei MediaPad T3 (10-inch)
Or if you want a bigger screen, go for this 10-inch version for not much more.
Huawei MediaPad M3 Lite
Huawei MediaPad M3 Lite
You can now save £20 on this intriguing Android tablet, which packs in an impressive four-speaker sound set-up.
Best Argos Electric Toothbrush Deals
Oral-B Vitality Cross Action
Oral-B Vitality Cross Action
If you're looking for a basic model that will still improve your overall dental hygiene, this is a great choice. Argos is selling it for the lowest price anywhere.
Oral-B Pro 2000S Sensi Ultrathin Electric Toothbrush
Oral-B Pro 2000S Sensi Ultrathin Electric Toothbrush
The Oral-B Pro 2 range comes with a handy built-in timer and smart notifications to make sure that you brush your teeth as efficiently as possible. Now with £20 off the RRP.
Best Argos Headphone Deals (Price: Low to high)
Bose SoundSport Wireless headphones
Bose SoundSport Wireless headphones
Or if you have a bigger budget, go for these sports headphones that deliver trademark Bose sound quality.
Beats by Dre Solo 3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones (Comes with free Powerbeats)
Beats by Dre Solo 3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones (Comes with free Powerbeats)
Here's a cracker of a deal – not only are you getting a 20% discount off the price of the Beats Solo 3, but you're also getting a free pair of Powerbeats for your troubles.
Argos Black Friday Toy Deals
Star Wars X Wing Revell Control Spot 2.0 Camera Drone
Star Wars X Wing Revell Control Spot 2.0 Camera Drone
Jump into the Star Wars universe with this amazing half price saving on an X Wing Revell Control Camera Drone – giving you plenty of fun for half the price.
Complete Barbie Home Set with 3 Dolls and Pool
Complete Barbie Home Set with 3 Dolls and Pool
Argos has slashed the price of several barbie playsets in half but this one takes the cake. With three dolls and a pool to boot, this set is an absolute steal.
Barbie Fiat Car and Doll
Barbie Fiat Car and Doll
If you're after something a little bit cheaper from the Barbie range, then this double pack containing a Barbie doll and her Fiat car should do the trick at only £29.99 (50% off the usual price).
Marvel Titan Hero Series Mega Collection 11-pack
Marvel Titan Hero Series Mega Collection 11-pack
Time to recreate your own Infinity War with this amazing pack of Marvel Superheroes, featuring 11 iconic characters from the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Now with 50% off.
Argos Best LEGO Deals
LEGO Friends Snow Resort Chalet
LEGO Friends Snow Resort Chalet
Coming in at a much lower price than its competitors, Argos is selling this beautiful LEGO Friends Snow Resort for just £23.99. Amazon currently has the product listed for nearly £10 more.
LEGO Ninjago Dieselnaut Tank Dragon Hunters
LEGO Ninjago Dieselnaut Tank Dragon Hunters
This beast of a LEGO set comes straight from the LEGO Ninjago universe, providing tons of fun and at a lower price than usual. What's not to love?
LEGO Star Wars Kessel Run Millennium Falcon
LEGO Star Wars Kessel Run Millennium Falcon
Can you complete the Kessel Run in less than 12 parsecs? Well, if you fancy yourself a Han Solo in the making then you'll love this LEGO recreation of the iconic Millennium Falcon from Star Wars. Now with £10 off.
LEGO Juniors Raptor Rescue Truck Set
LEGO Juniors Raptor Rescue Truck Set
A great set for any younger LEGO fans in the audience, featuring a simplistic design with easy to follow instructions and a handy £5 discount for your troubles.
Argos Vacuum Cleaner Deals (Price: Low to high)
Dyson Light Ball Multifloor Bagless Upright Vacuum Cleaner
Dyson Light Ball Multifloor Bagless Upright Vacuum Cleaner
Dyson's nimble Light Ball makes getting around a breeze. It also weighs just 6.9kg, so isn't a chore to get up and down the stairs. It's great across a range of surfaces and has one-click hygienic bin emptying so the end of a vacuuming session isn't a mess.
Vax Air Lift Steerable Pet Max Upright Vacuum Cleaner
Vax Air Lift Steerable Pet Max Upright Vacuum Cleaner
This versatile upright cleverly transforms from sturdy floor-cleaner to nimble corner-scourer, via a handy lift-out cylinder.
Dyson V6 Animal Cordless Handstick Vacuum Cleaner
Dyson V6 Animal Cordless Handstick Vacuum Cleaner
A stellar deal for pet owners looking for an easy to use, powerful cordless vacuum.
Best Argos BBQ Deals
Landmann Kettle Charcoal BBQ
Landmann Kettle Charcoal BBQ
This classy-looking kettle BBQ is the perfect size for anyone with a smaller garden or patio. It has charcoal dividers that make it versatile enough for smoking and indirect cooking, too.
Deluxe Lovo Premium Charcoal Party BBQ with Rotissierie
Deluxe Lovo Premium Charcoal Party BBQ with Rotissierie
A great saving on this versatile charcoal BBQ, which includes a battery-powered rotisserie as an added bonus.
Argos SIM-Free Deals – Flagship Phones
Samsung Galaxy Note 9, 128GB - Lavender Purple
Samsung Galaxy Note 9, 128GB - Lavender Purple
Argos is offering a whopping £100 off Samsung's 2018 flagship phablet. Pick up this handset before December 31st and you'll also be able to grab a Samsung Galaxy Watch with a £50 discount if purchased together.
Huawei P20 Pro, 128GB - Twilight
Huawei P20 Pro, 128GB - Twilight
The Huawei P20 Pro is an amazing smartphone in its own right, thanks to its triple AI camera, great battery life and strong performance but £170 off makes this particular P20 Pro deal enticing indeed.
Argos SIM-Free Deals – Mid-range Phones
Moto Z3 Play, 32GB - Deep Indigo
Moto Z3 Play, 32GB - Deep Indigo
Motorola's latest smartphone supports the company's robust Moto Mods ecosystem, letting you apend functionality onto its svelte frame effortlessly and now Argos has taken an impressive £120 off the price.
Huawei Mate 20 Lite, 128GB - Black
Huawei Mate 20 Lite, 128GB - Black
With a 6.3-inch display set within a glass body, the Mate 20 Lite is a powerful mid-range phablet with an AI-enhanced camera that boasts impressive low light chops thanks to an f/1.8 aperture.
Honor Play, 64GB - Blue
Honor Play, 64GB - Blue
The Honor Play may well be one of the best value for money smartphones of 2018 and Argos has taken things a step further by knocking an additional £30 of its already competitive price tag. Also comes in black.
Argos Best SIM-Free Deals – Budget Phones
Motorola One, 64GB - Black
Motorola One, 64GB - Black
Offering one of the most premium Android One experiences out there and toting a 5.9-inch 19:9 Max Vision HD+ display, the Motorola One is a great affordable offering made better by Argos' £90 discount.
Moto G6, 32GB - Deep Indigo
Moto G6, 32GB - Deep Indigo
An already budget-friendly phone gets even lighter on your wallet.
Moto G6 Play, 32GB - Gold
Moto G6 Play, 32GB - Gold
Turbo Power fast charging, a 5.7-inch Max View display and a £20 discount - mark this as one of the big steals of Black Friday 2018.
Honor 7X, 64GB - Blue
Honor 7X, 64GB - Blue
How do you make a great value smartphone even better value for money? Knock £20 off the asking price, that's how.
Beats by Dre Solo 3 Argos Deal
Beats by Dre Solo 3 Wireless On - Ear Headphones- Break Blue
Beats by Dre Solo 3 Wireless On - Ear Headphones- Break Blue
Bag both the Beats by Dre Solo 3s and a free pair of Beats by Dre Powerbeats for just £199. Impressive deal with a huge overall saving.
Roku Express and Streaming Stick+ - Argos Black Friday Deal
Roku Express
Roku Express
It’s hard to dispute what the Express offers, with its comprehensive selection of apps, straightforward interface and platform agnostic approach.
Roku Streaming Stick+
Roku Streaming Stick+
A good streaming device that gives you everything you want, with none of the hassle. Also supports 4K HDR streaming.
Why choose Argos for Black Friday 2018?
So why would you shop at Argos over an online-only specialist retailer? Besides the aforementioned competitive pricing, there’s the key advantage of a choice of delivery options.
It’s possible to have Argos deliver straight front door, of course. The UK retailer delivers right across mainland UK and Northern Ireland between 7am and 10pm, seven days a week.
There’s even a Fast Track Delivery service available, which will send you your items on the day you ordered them. If you opt for this and make your purchase before 6pm, Argos will deliver by 10pm.
But the real kicker here is the ability to order online and then collect your items from one of the hundreds of Argos stores around the country. If you’re not going to be at home to accept a delivery, as many of us rarely are, this is ideal.
Even better, if the item is marked with a Fast Track symbol on its online listing, you can head in and collect it from the special Fast Track counter in-store within 60 seconds of purchasing. If you’re in a rush and don’t want to wait around for a courier for your Argos Black Friday purchases, this is a massive convenience.
Nectar points
Argos is a good shout if you collect Nectar points, too, as you can not only collect them on your spend, but you can also spend your Nectar points at the retailer to save some money. That’s practically a double discount for Argos Black Friday.
Have a look at the Nectar site to see what offers are currently available as there are occasional double or even triple point incentives.
Want more Trusted Reviews deals?
How about these:
- Argos Cyber Monday
- Amazon UK Black Friday
- John Lewis Black Friday
- Currys Black Friday
- Asda Black Friday
We may earn a commission if you click a deal and buy an item. That’s why we want to make sure you’re well-informed and happy with your purchase, so that you’ll continue to rely on us for your buying advice needs.