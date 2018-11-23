Black Friday Argos 2018 vs 2017: the best TVs, speakers, games and more

Argos reported record sales over Black Friday 2017, and it’s no surprise to see the Sainsbury’s-owned retailer come out all guns blazing for Black Friday 2018 UK.

“People are clearly buying their big Christmas presents, as we’ve seen a real spike in sales of video games and consoles as well as iPads and TVs,” said John Rogers, Argos’ CEO, in the aftermath of last year’s sales bonanza.

That’s despite an apparent 3.6% drop in visitors to physical stores, according to retail performance analysis firm Springboard. Argos says more than two million people visited its website in the four hours after it launched its Black Friday 2017 deals.

For Black Friday 2018, Argos has, so far at least, gone particularly big on TVs and toys. So if you’re in the market for either of those, right now’s a great moment to make your move.

Of course, it’s got loads of deals on a dizzying array of products, including − deep breath − soundbars, Bluetooth speakers, laptops, games and consoles, tablets, electric toothbrushes, headphones, vacuum cleaners, barbecues, smartphones and streaming devices.

Scroll down this page to browse our favourite Argos Black Friday 2018 deals.

All prices were correct at time of publication. Prices are subject to change at a moment’s notice, so be sure to act fast if you spot something you want.

Best Argos Electric Toothbrush Deals Oral-B Vitality Cross Action If you're looking for a basic model that will still improve your overall dental hygiene, this is a great choice. Argos is selling it for the lowest price anywhere. Oral-B Pro 2000S Sensi Ultrathin Electric Toothbrush The Oral-B Pro 2 range comes with a handy built-in timer and smart notifications to make sure that you brush your teeth as efficiently as possible. Now with £20 off the RRP.

Beats by Dre Solo 3 Argos Deal Beats by Dre Solo 3 Wireless On - Ear Headphones- Break Blue Bag both the Beats by Dre Solo 3s and a free pair of Beats by Dre Powerbeats for just £199. Impressive deal with a huge overall saving.

Roku Express and Streaming Stick+ - Argos Black Friday Deal Roku Express It’s hard to dispute what the Express offers, with its comprehensive selection of apps, straightforward interface and platform agnostic approach. Roku Streaming Stick+ A good streaming device that gives you everything you want, with none of the hassle. Also supports 4K HDR streaming.

Why choose Argos for Black Friday 2018?

So why would you shop at Argos over an online-only specialist retailer? Besides the aforementioned competitive pricing, there’s the key advantage of a choice of delivery options.

It’s possible to have Argos deliver straight front door, of course. The UK retailer delivers right across mainland UK and Northern Ireland between 7am and 10pm, seven days a week.

There’s even a Fast Track Delivery service available, which will send you your items on the day you ordered them. If you opt for this and make your purchase before 6pm, Argos will deliver by 10pm.

But the real kicker here is the ability to order online and then collect your items from one of the hundreds of Argos stores around the country. If you’re not going to be at home to accept a delivery, as many of us rarely are, this is ideal.

Even better, if the item is marked with a Fast Track symbol on its online listing, you can head in and collect it from the special Fast Track counter in-store within 60 seconds of purchasing. If you’re in a rush and don’t want to wait around for a courier for your Argos Black Friday purchases, this is a massive convenience.

Nectar points

Argos is a good shout if you collect Nectar points, too, as you can not only collect them on your spend, but you can also spend your Nectar points at the retailer to save some money. That’s practically a double discount for Argos Black Friday.

Have a look at the Nectar site to see what offers are currently available as there are occasional double or even triple point incentives.

We may earn a commission if you click a deal and buy an item. That’s why we want to make sure you’re well-informed and happy with your purchase, so that you’ll continue to rely on us for your buying advice needs.