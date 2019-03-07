Bitdefender’s Box 2 Internet of Things guard dog heads to the UK

AV vendor Bitdefender has announced that its latest holistic home security device, the Bitdefender Box 2, is now on sale in the UK.

The emphasis of Bitdefender’s Box 2 is very much on making sure any possible back doors on your network are locked down – it’s designed to sit between your router and every device on your home network, monitoring traffic in real time, protecting you against threats, especially if they’re likely to come at you via cheap Internet of Things things.

Bitdefender Box 2 release data and price

The Bitdefender Box 2 is available to buy now for £179.99, €199.99, $199.99, or 799.99 RON. On top of the one-off purchase of the hardware, there’s also a subscription fee to pay for all of the services. This is free for the first year, but costs £89, €99, $99, or 299 RON every year after that.

The Bitdefender Box 2 is available to order from Amazon now.

You might have super-strong admin and SSID passwords on your router, but if the Internet-connected light bulbs and security cameras you picked up are broadcasting your network credentials in plain text to the mobile app (it happens) then you might as well not have bothered securing anything.

On top of helping you keep everything in your home locked down, the Bitdefender Box 2 also includes a VPN, that’ll see your devices protected when connected to any public Wi-Fi access points, lest you pick up something nasty and bring it back into the home.

Built-in parental controls are also a feature, useful, if you’d rather not have your ISP or the UK government telling you how to keep your own children safe. Bitdefender says you’ll also be able to use the Box 2 as a standalone router as well as an accessory to your existing set-up, and glancing at its specs, you may well want to:

Bitdefender Box 2 specifications