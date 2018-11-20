Bitcoin price drops to lowest level in a year… just in time for Black Friday

Bitcoin is back in the news, and you know that means one of two things. Unfortunately for holders of the cryptocurrency, its value has tanked over recent days, dropping by almost $2000 in less than a week.

It’s worth $4366 (~£3397) at the time of publication, according to Coinbase. It had been worth more than $5500 as recently as November 18, and more than $6300 on November 13.

The last time Bitcoin was worth this little was October 2017 − more than a year ago.

The graph below shows just how dramatically Bitcoin’s price has fluctuated since January 2013:

It isn’t clear why the cryptocurrency has suddenly lost around a third of its value, but the timing of the price slump has prompted an inevitable slew of Black Friday jokes.

According to CoinMarketCap, 20 of the top 20 and 98 of the top 100 digital currencies by market capitalisation have dropped in value over the past day.

Bitcoin Cash, which currently occupies fifth place on the list, has lost an astonishing 39.6% of its value in the last 24 hours.

As ever though, while some crypto holders see nothing but woe, others see an opportunity, and will be looking to pounce while prices are low.

