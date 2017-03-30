Bioware working “around the clock” to fix Mass Effect Andromeda issues

Bioware has issued a statement regarding the feedback it has received following the release of Mass Effect Andromeda last week.

Fan response for the sci-fi epic has been both positive and negative, as has critical reception, with many outlets remaining lukewarm on the title.

Posting on Twitter earlier today, the statement issued by Bioware ensures that the studio has no plans to cease polishing the project anytime soon.

Bioware has already confirmed it plans to “strongly support” Andromeda for the foreseeable future. Changes for its lacklustre character creator will be the first of many alterations to expect in upcoming updates.

Many fans are probably hoping for a fix or two regarding the game’s unusual animations, which have been the source of much outcry following release.

If you’d like to see what Games Editor Brett Phipps thought of Mass Effect Andromeda you can find a snippet of his review below:

“Andromeda is a good game and I’ve enjoyed my time with it. However, for those who’ve been waiting five years for another Mass Effect adventure, I don’t think it will be good enough.”

Have you been enjoying Mass Effect Andromeda? Let us know in the comments below!