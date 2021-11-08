 large image

BioWare teases next Mass Effect game with a new poster

Ryan Jones By Ryan Jones
Computing and Gaming Editor

BioWare has revealed a new poster for the next Mass Effect game, showing four crew mates approaching a strange-looking crater.

Many fans on Twitter have suggested that this crater looks very similar to the geth, a synthetic lifeform from the original Mass Effect trilogy. If accurate, this new poster could be hinting at their return for the next instalment.

BioWare confirmed during its annual N7Day event last year, that a new Mass Effect game was in the works, while also revealing a new video teaser. In comparison, the new poster arguably feels a little underwhelming, yet has still got fans excitedly sharing theories online.

The poster also features the caption “Mass Effect will continue”, ending any concerns that the next chapter in the series had been cancelled.

Besides the new poster, BioWare was reluctant to offer any new information on the next Mass Effect game.

Recent rumours (via GamesRadar) have indicated that BioWare may not start full development on the game until 2033, which would imply that we’ve got a long wait ahead of us. But this hasn’t been confirmed by EA or BioWare yet, so there’s still some hope that it could launch a little sooner.

As part of the N7Day celebrations, BioWare also published a series of infographics revealing which decisions players made during Mass Effect: Legendary Edition.

BioWare revealed that 59% of players decided on an alien council opposed to a human council, while a surprisingly high 15% of people who completed the game’s prologue did not recruit Garrus to be part of the squad.

That said, Garrus and Wrex topped the leader board for the highest average loyalty, indicating that these were likely the most used squad mates. Mordin and Tali took up the bottom two places for this metric, but this is likely due to their major plotlines having a significant effect to their loyalty to Shepherd.

For more information on the upcoming Mass Effect game, make sure to keep an eye on Trusted Reviews.

