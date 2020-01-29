Bioshock: The Collection and The Sims 4 headline February’s PS Plus line-up

Sony Computer Entertainment has announced all of freebies coming as part of your PlayStation Plus membership this February, and it’s arguably the best offering in months.

Bioshock: The Collection is the obvious headliner. Irrational Games’ excellent trilogy of first-person shooters have stood the test of time remarkably well, perhaps even more so with the remastered effort found in this package.

While the original presentation remains untouched, they’ve been enhanced thanks to increased resolution and improved performance which ensure they look and play smoother than ever. You’ve also got plenty of trophies to earn and downloadable expansions to work through.

I’m still of the opinion that Bioshock 2 is underrated and potentially superior to Bioshock Infinite, whose high-concept plot doesn’t have the same impact as it did on release. It also relies more on hectic firefights than freeform exploration, but is still a wonderful game in its own right.

The Sims 4 is the second major title in this month’s selection, bringing Electronic Art’s charming life sim to consoles in spectacular style. A great job has been done ensuring this port isn’t missing all of the PC versions major features and expansions, either.

If you’re evil like me, you’ll create your family and friends in the virtual world and watch them either become fast friends or bicker for eternity. Or, you could could lock them in a room, give them an oven and watch the fatal fireworks.

Finally, Firewall: Zero Hour will be available as an added bonus for all PlayStation Plus members. This virtual reality title is a tactical shooter which has build up a surprisingly loyal community for the medium, one that will likely grow now it’s free for an entire month.

