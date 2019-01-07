Filthy rich man buys Twitter history as fans of chicken nugget kid mourn

You might not have heard of Yusaku Maezawa before, but the Japanese billionaire has plenty going for him, owning supercars, Picasso artwork and even a hot date with popular celestial body The Moon in 2023, buying every ticket for Space X’s Big Falcon rocket.

The 42 year old first came to fame as the drummer in a hardcore punk band, and he’s now an online fashion tycoon, but all of these achievements mean nothing when you consider his latest brag: he now has the most retweeted tweet of all time, snatching the record held by that chicken nugget guy for his tweet in 2017 asking Wendy’s for… well, chicken nuggets.

https://twitter.com/carterjwm/status/849813577770778624

MaeZawa, who goes by the exceptional Twitter username of YouSuck2020, is the founder of Japan’s second-largest online shopping site, ZoZo Inc and his tweet has announced that the outfit will be paying out a total of 100M yen (a whopping £724,700) to 100 people who have retweeted the post.

The prospect of free money has drawn in the crowds and so far 4.6M people have retweeted the post, while 1.1M have liked it since it was posted on January 5.

https://twitter.com/yousuck2020/status/1081544630754103296

Roughly translated, the tweet says: “Zozotown Spring Sale is the fastest in history and topped 10 billion yen! With a daily appreciation, I will give 100 million yen (total of gifts million yen) in cash. The only way to apply is to follow me and RT this tweet. The reception is up to 1/7. I will direct DM from me to the winner!”

Outside of the nugs guy, the third most retweeted tweet was a selfie by Ellen DeGeneres at the 2014 Oscars ceremony, which featured Jennifer Lawrence, Brad Pitt, Bradley Cooper and Julia Roberts alongside several others. This managed 3.3M retweets.

I don’t really understand the internet anymore.

