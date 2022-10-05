Biggest Google Pixel 7 leak yet reveals all ahead of October 6 launch

The Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro have received their biggest spec leak yet ahead of Google’s big October 6 launch event.

Can you really describe a leak as being big when you already know pretty much everything there is to know about the device(s) in question? We’ll leave that for others to answer. All we know is that WinFuture has supplied the most comprehensive spec rundown yet for the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro.

The leak points to devices that will be largely familiar to anyone who used last year’s Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro. We’ll skip past the elements we’ve heard before in the interest of brevity/sanity.

Some notable differences include a slightly smaller Pixel 7 screen, which measures 6.3 inches rather than the Pixel 6’s 6.4-inch OLED. The Pixel 7 Pro display looks to be the same 6.7-inch QHD+ 120Hz OLED, but with a maximum brightness of 1500 nits. The Pixel 7 screen gets to a slightly lesser 1400 nits.

As for the Pixel 7 Pro, one slight difference the leak highlights is that it’s getting a 5x optical zoom for its telephoto camera, as opposed to the Pixel 6 Pro’s 4x equivalent. It’ll also be able to shoot 30x ‘Super Res Zoom’ shots rather than the Pixel 6 Pro’s 20x.

There will be contrasting changes in the ultra-wide camera department, with the Pixel 7 Pro allegedly getting a wider 125 degree field of view, and the Pixel 7 getting a narrower 106 degree FOV (vs 114 degrees in both instances).

It seems there’ll be a new 10.8-megapixel selfie camera for both phones, which will benefit the Pixel 7 in particular, as it should unlock 4K recording.

The Pixel 7 Pro will apparently keep much the same 5000 mAh battery capacity, while the Pixel 7 could shrink a little to 4355 mAh (compared to 4614 mAh in the Pixel 6).

According to the new leak, the Pixel 7 price will start from €649, while the Pixel 7 Pro will start from €899, which sounds much the same as before.