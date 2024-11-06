Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Big Nintendo News: Switch 2 will be backwards compatible

Chris Smith

Nintendo has announced that the forthcoming Switch 2 console will be compatible with games released on the original Switch system.

In a surprise confirmation late Tuesday, Nintendo revealed gamers will be able to enjoy their existing library on the new system set to be officially unveiled before April 2025.

In a tweet from the Nintendo account, company president Shuntaro Furukawa wrote: “Hello, this is Furukawa. At today’s business direction briefing, we announced that Nintendo Switch software will be playable on the successor to the Nintendo Switch.”

At that same internal briefing Nintendo also confirmed that, as well as games currently owned by Switch users, a number of original Switch games will be able to available to purchase also.

The company didn’t go into detail on whether physical Switch game cards will be compatible with the Switch 2, or whether there’ll be a means of accessing a digital download for purchased games, as is possible on Xbox.

One presumes titles purchased through digital downloads will be more readily available on Switch 2 in the same manner.

Mario’s boss also went onto confirm that Switch Online will also be a service that carries over to the new system, which of course was largely expected. Nintendo says users will be able to carry over their accounts and services with more information on both fronts coming farther down the line.

“In addition,” Furukawa continued, “Nintendo Switch Online will also be available on the successor to the Nintendo Switch. We will provide more information on the successor to the Nintendo Switch, including compatibility with the Nintendo Switch, at a later date.”

Just yesterday in its most recent earning’s briefing, Nintendo confirmed the Switch successor is still on track for an announcement before the end of this financial year. Today’s further news will just raise the anticipation for the sequel.

Great news for Nintendo’s most loyal fans

Nintendo confirming the availability of original Switch games on the new system was expected, but also a relief because that hasn’t always been a given. It means Switch owners whose consoles suffer the consequences of use and time won’t need to acquire another OG Switch to play those games, they’ll just be able to load them up on the new hardware. Overall, it’s great news for those with a large games library planning to buy the Switch 2.

