Big changes are coming to Xbox’s dashboard

Ruben Circelli
According to Microsoft, big changes are coming to Xbox’s dashboard in the coming months.

For months, the folks over at Microsoft have been testing out changes to the Xbox Home experience via Xbox’s Insider Program. Today, though, Microsoft has announced these experiments have been paused as the Xbox team focuses on big updates that will actually roll out to everyone and not just Insider members.

For Insiders, this means if you were using the experimental version of the Xbox Home experience, your dashboard will revert to its traditional, standard functionality. Microsoft notes that Insiders’ customized settings and backgrounds tied to the new Xbox Home experience will be reverted but that these new settings will be saved. This is likely being done to allow the Insiders to reapply these settings when the new Xbox Home experience rolls out to everyone.

According to Microsoft, the idea behind the new Xbox Home experience comes down to feedback from gamers: “We heard from you that the changes to the top of Home did not leave enough space for you to enjoy your backgrounds and that it felt crowded. We’re working to balance the experience, accessibility, function, and the needs of our community and bring you a great and refreshed Home experience.”

As of right now, Microsoft is remaining tight-lipped on when exactly a new Xbox Home experience is set to roll out as well as what features will be included in the full release of the new Home experience; however, if we had to guess, the new dashboard is likely to try and address the pain points Microsoft has noted some users have with the system. Of course, for now, only time will tell.

Either way, a new take on the Xbox dashboard sounds good to us; anything that streamlines the current dashboard interface and makes life easier is likely a win.

