Big Apple Store changes hint at HomePod 2 and AirPods Studio release

Rumour has it, Apple is planning a number of new audio products for its October 13 launch event.

Adding fuel to the flames of speculation is word that Apple recently stopped selling speakers and headphones from audio stalwarts like Bose, Sonos and Logitech.

Products like the Sonos One SL smart speaker, the Logitech Ultimate Ears Megaboom 3 speaker and the Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 are no longer up for grabs from Apple’s online sales portals and physical outlets.

Now the “music accessories” page on the Apple Store website, only features Apple and Beats-branded headphones and speakers.

The discovery was reported by Bloomberg and is perhaps the surest sign yet that a new HomePod 2 and HomePod Mini speaker is on the way, as well as the long-rumoured arrival of the AirPods Studio over-ear headphones.

Both Bose and Logitech confirmed that their run on the Apple Store had come to an end, while Sonos and Apple have not made public comments.

Apple often sells products from third-party manufacturers in order to boost its accessory line up for Apple products, and to fill gaps in its own range of devices. However, when the company itself expands into that arena, the third-party products outlive their purpose.

Rumours have suggested that the AirPods Studio over-ear headphones would bring much of the connectivity tech from the true wireless AirPods Pro buds, while integrating new modular elements.

Meanwhile, the new HomePods speakers would provide improvements over the poorly-received original as well as adding a smaller option to the range.

Back in February an Apple patent hinted that it might be planning a multi-room audio platform to rival Sonos. It revealed the company is working on a “wireless and wired speaker hub for a home theater system.”

The diagram depicted in the patent shows a 5.1 audio system, which would include a subwoofer and a range of speakers. According to the patent filing, the components would offer wireless communications with “a plurality of audio channels” transmitted “between a wireless transmitter and a wireless receiver.”

