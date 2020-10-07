Biden vs Harris: How to watch the VP debate live online in the UK

How to watch Pence vs Harris in the UK: The only vice presidential debate takes place tonight, ahead of next month’s 2020 US general election. Here’s how to watch Mike Pence vs Kamala Harris in the UK.

Pence vs Harris debate start time

Current US Vice President Mike Pence will face off against Democrat Joe Biden’s running mate Kamala Harris in the first and only VP debate on Wednesday October 7. The pair will take to the stage at 2:00am UK time, which is 7pm local time in Salt Lake City, Utah. Depending on where you watch, pre-amble is expected to start at around 1:00am UK time.

How to watch Pence vs Harris in the UK

All of the major networks in the United States are showing the debate, which will be moderated by USA Today reporter Susan Page. However, in the UK, there are also a number of options for tuning in.

The best bet might be CNN, which will have full coverage and great analysis throughout the event, with its coverage starting at 1am UK time. The network offers the CNN International channel in the UK.

If you have Sky, the CNN channel is available on channel 878 in your TV guide. If you’re a Virgin Media subscriber, it’s channel 607. Unfortunately, it’s not available on Freeview and BT TV. However, you can watch via CNN’s website, which is free to view in the UK.

Both BBC News, BBC World and Sky News will also show and stream the event via their television channels and online portals, but are unlikely to have the same depth of analysis as the US counterpart.

You can watch it live on this page to get the BBC’s coverage from 1:30am. Sky News coverage begins at 2:00am. It’s available on Freeview and all the major providers, but also via the Sky News app and Sky News website.

Pance vs Harris debate preview

It’s all a bit quiet in the United States right now, eh? Not a lot happening at all, except the world’s worst coronavirus stats, confusion over the president’s own condition, climate change-induced environmental catastrophes raging, protests and counter protests over racial injustice and police brutality, a hullabaloo over a pending Supreme Court appointment, and the small matter of a Presidential Election in 27 days, on which the very fate of American democracy rests.

While the big fight will between incumbent President Donald J. Trump and his democratic challenger Joe Biden; the focus on the vice presidential candidates also has increased importance.

With both presidential candidates in their mid-late 70s, there are concerns over Trump’s health and Biden’s longevity. So, the elected running mate stands a higher chance of taking the big seat than usual during the subsequent four year term.

Harris could make history as the first woman, first African-American and first Asian-American to be elected to the position as VP. Pence will hope for another term in office representing the Republicans.

Given the acrimony that saw the first presidential debate labelled a “national embarrassment” we’re expecting a little more civility here, not least because there’ll be plexiglass separating the two for added safety.

Harris showed she is a skilled debater during the democratic primaries, while Pence is a steady hand who rarely slips up when supporting Trump.

The debate will last for 90 minutes and will be split into 10-minute segments covering nine topics. Those topics are yet to be disclosed. Both participants will take turns answering the questions, after which there’ll be a right to reply and a wider discussion.

If Harris performs well it could shore up the democrats’ current lead in the polls, with the Biden-Harris currently favoured to take the White House on November 3. However, a bad slip could give the crisis-hit Trump administration an opportunity to turn the tide in the race and deflect attention from their current crises.

We expect Harris to play it safe, while Pence will probably look to land a few blows on behalf of his boss.

