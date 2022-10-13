Beyerdynamic Xelento 2nd generation audiophile earphones announced

Beyerdynamic has announced the second generation Xelento Remote and Xelento Wireless, two sets of audiophile earphones with high-grade materials and equally high price tags.

The Xelento Remote (2nd gen) is a classic set of wired in-ear headphones with an eye-watering $999 RRP. For that price you get a set of 11mm TESLA.11 dynamic one-way drivers that promise to supply “an exceptional level of detail, unparalleled spatiality, and depth of sound that will delight music lovers and audiophiles on the go”.

You also get a premium ergonomic design that incorporates a 24 carat real gold logo, gold-plated connectors, and silver-plated cables. You also get a balanced 4.4mm Pentaconn cable and a 3.5 mm jack cable with remote control and hands-free microphone.

The Xelento Wireless (2nd gen) will set you back an even steeper $1,199, which gets you the same advanced earpiece and remote design, but allied to a Bluetooth 5.2 neckband rather than the aforementioned 4.4mm cable.

This wireless component enables up to 14 hours of wireless music playback, with a digital-to-analog converter and amplifier from AKM. Supported codecs include LHDC, Qualcomm aptXTM HD, and aptX.

Both the Xelento Remote and the Pentaconn cable are available to purchase separately, so you can choose between hooking up to high-quality hi-fi systems or easy portability respectively. There are 10 earpiece options bundled in with both sets of earphones, including seven pairs of silicone ear tips and three Comply Memory Foam ear tips for superior isolation.

You can expect both to figure among the best in-ear headphones, for sheer sound quality at least.

The second generation Xelento Remote and Xelento Wireless are available to buy, in white or black, from the Beyerdynamic online store and Beyerdynamic’s Amazon brand shop today.