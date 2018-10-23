Bethesda tells fans to expect “spectacular” bugs in Fallout 76 beta

Bethesda has a released a statement ahead of the Fallout 76 beta warning fans to expect some “spectacular” bugs during their time with the trial.

The ‘Note to Our Fans’ was posted on Twitter and is surprisingly honest in the way it acknowledges how Bethesda titles are often riddled with unusual issues in their early days.

‘We all know with the scale of our games, and the systems we let you use, that unforeseen bugs and issues always come up,’ the developer said.

‘Some we’re aware of, such as areas where performance needs to improve with lots of players.’Others, we surely don’t. We need your help finding them, and advice on what’s important to fix. We’ll address all of it, now and after launch.’

The Fallout 76 Beta, otherwise known as the ‘Break-it Early Test Application’ begins early tomorrow on Xbox One before coming to PS4 and PC on October 30.

However, it won’t be online for the entire duration, with Bethesda having already designated times for the first test phase. Check them out below:

UK: 12am – 4am, Wednesday October 24

Europe: 1am – 5am, Wednesday October 24

US – East Coast: 7pm – 11pm, Tuesday October 23

US – West Coast : 4pm – 8pm, Tuesday October 23

The times aren’t exactly convenient, meaning you might need to stay up a little late in order to catch Fallout 76 on Xbox One. We’ll be sure to update you once further times are announced.

In terms of gaining access to the forthcoming beta, players can earn redeemable codes by pre-ordering from online marketplaces and specific retailers.

Will you be checking out this week’s Fallout 76 beta on Xbox One? Let us know on Facebook and Twitter @trustedreviews.