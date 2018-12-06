The best YouTube video of 2018 revealed – and no-one should be surprised

The tearjerking Carpool Karaoke episode featuring Sir Paul McCartney is the most popular YouTube video of 2018 to date, the company has revealed.

In the annual YouTube Rewind list, the streaming app unveiled the top 10 trending videos in the UK, as well well the top 10 music videos of the year. While the trending list doesn’t necessarily reflect the most-viewed videos of the year, YouTube says it shows “the breadth of content and top moments of 2018.”

The emotional trip down memory lane for Sir Paul, which first featured on The Late Late Show with James Corden, has been viewed almost 36 million times since it was published in June this year.

The Royal Wedding of Harry and Meghan, as well and a ‘bad lip reading’ of the event rounded-out the top three, while there are a couple of appearances in the top 10 from pop sensation Ariana Grande.

The aural illusion Yanny vs Laurel also made the top five, while the teary break-up of YouTube stars David Dobrick and Liza Koshy landed in the number six spot. There’s a couple of Britain’s Got Talent Golden Buzzer winners too, while the clip ‘Dogs Tested to See Whether They’d Defend Owner During Home Invasion’ also made the cut.

Here’s the top 10 in full:

For the music video list, YouTube Rewind gives the top spot to Girls Like You from Maroon 5 ft. Cardi B, followed by Drake’s God’s Plan and Ariana Grande’s No Tears Left To Cry. There were also spots for British stars Jess Glynne, Dua Lipa and Anne-Marie.

Here’s how YouTube has them lined up:

Just the 1.3 billion views for the winner there…

Which was your favourite YouTube video of 2018? Let us know @TrustedReviews on Twitter.