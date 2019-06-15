Best Xbox One Deals for Amazon Prime Day UK 2019: What to expect

Amazon’s yearly Prime Day sales frenzy is fast approaching and we’re expecting all manner of cracking Xbox One deals to land with it. But if you can’t wait there are already a number of banging Xbox One offers doing the rounds.

This is great as, despite being at the end of its lifecycle, the Xbox One X is still a great console and one of the most powerful lounge gaming boxes available. Featuring top-notch hardware the console lets you play games in HDR at 4K resolutions from the comfort of your sofa.

For lay-folks this means optimised games look outright beautiful and at times give their PC siblings a run for their money when it comes to graphical beauty. If you want a perfect home entertainment console you’ll struggle to do better than the Xbox One X at the moment.

We’ll be updating this page regularly in the run up to and during Amazon Prime Day. So make sure to bookmark this page and check back with us for all the best Xbox One deals.

Is it worth getting the Xbox One X | What can the Xbox One X do? | What deals can we expect?

Best Amazon Xbox One deals – Deals live now

These are the best Xbox One deals currently running on Amazon.

Xbox One X deals at other retailers

None of those tickle your fancy? We fear not there are plenty of other cracking Xbox One deals at other retailers. Scroll down to see our pick of the best.

Is it worth getting an Xbox One X?

If you’ve got a top end 4K telly then the Xbox One X is a great console. The Xbox One X was debuted many moons ago, but it’s still one of the most powerful available and can give some mid-range gaming PCs a run for their money when it comes to graphical grunt.

If you want to play Xbox exclusives, like Gears of War 4 and Forza, or optimised third party games and have them look their absolute best then the Xbox One X is a well worthwhile purchase.

What can the Xbox One X do?

The Xbox One X can play optimised games at 4K resolutions in HDR. For non tech fanatics this means, if you play the games on a 4K, HDR monitor or TV, they’ll look sharper and be significantly more immersive. If you’re a competitive gamer the console also raises the frames-per-second count on most titles. Many games on a normal Xbox are capped at 30fps. On the Xbox One X they can play at 60fps. This means the screen is rendering more images per second, which will make games feel significantly more reactive and give you a competitive edge while online gaming.

What Xbox One deals can we expect?

Amazon Prime day traditionally always has a number of great console deals. But with the Xbox 2 expected to appear at this year’s E3 conference next we’re expecting the Xbox One X to get some particularly brilliant deals this year. We reckon it may even drop below the hallowed £200 barrier, making it a cracking purchase, even if its time as Microsoft’s flagship console is coming to a close.

We may earn a commission if you click a deal and buy an item. That’s why we want to make sure you’re well-informed and happy with your purchase so that you’ll continue to rely on us for your buying advice needs.