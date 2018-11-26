Best Xbox One S and Xbox One X deals: Looking for an Xbox One bargain for the Christmas period? There’s never been a better time to grab one of Microsoft’s consoles.

Microsoft is riding a bit of a wave with the Xbox One right now. After a sluggish start the console is in full swing, with a top roster of killer games and refreshed hardware giving it forward momentum.

Talking of hardware, there are two highly models to choose from depending on your budget. The Xbox One S is the cheaper of the two, but it’s also more compact, more efficient, and more powerful than the launch model it replaced.

Then there’s the Xbox One X, which is nothing less than the most powerful games console on the market. With this under your telly, you can output games at full 4K resolutions and with enhanced frame rates.

Microsoft is intent on chasing down Sony’s PS4 this generation, so you’ll find some aggressively priced bundle deals this Christmas period. Which is handy.

We’ve gathered up some of these deals below. Note that they tend to change quite regularly, so we’ll be updating often. Keep your browsers pinned to this page.

All prices were correct at time of publication but are subject to change. If you spot a deal you like, snap it up before it’s gone.

Regardless if you’re after the original model, an Xbox One S or the Xbox One X, Trusted Reviews is expecting an abundance of bundles to be offered from various retailers over the Christmas and New Year period, all of which we’ll be pulling together here on this page.

Owing to its relative newness, the Xbox One X had only been subject to a couple major discounts until quite recently. That story has begun to change as retailers begin bundling the 4K console with plentiful games and accessories. It’s a worthwhile investment, acting as the most powerful console on the market right now.

The Xbox One S is significantly less powerful and won’t be able to display games at 4K resolutions, but does present a few worthwhile benefits for the slim asking price. For example, it sports a 4K blu-ray player and supports HDR for titles patched to include it, which is most major releases nowadays.

Some of the biggest exclusive releases to hit the Xbox One in 2018 including the utterly fantastic Forza Horizon 4, having earned a perfect score in our review. You’ve also got Sea of Thieves, which is a multiplayer gem with a few friends to play with.

