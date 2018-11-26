Best Xbox One S and Xbox One X deals: Looking for an Xbox One bargain for the Christmas period? There’s never been a better time to grab one of Microsoft’s consoles.
Microsoft is riding a bit of a wave with the Xbox One right now. After a sluggish start the console is in full swing, with a top roster of killer games and refreshed hardware giving it forward momentum.
Talking of hardware, there are two highly models to choose from depending on your budget. The Xbox One S is the cheaper of the two, but it’s also more compact, more efficient, and more powerful than the launch model it replaced.
Then there’s the Xbox One X, which is nothing less than the most powerful games console on the market. With this under your telly, you can output games at full 4K resolutions and with enhanced frame rates.
Microsoft is intent on chasing down Sony’s PS4 this generation, so you’ll find some aggressively priced bundle deals this Christmas period. Which is handy.
We’ve gathered up some of these deals below. Note that they tend to change quite regularly, so we’ll be updating often. Keep your browsers pinned to this page.
All prices were correct at time of publication but are subject to change. If you spot a deal you like, snap it up before it’s gone.
Best Xbox One Deals Right Now
To make things easier, we’ve split up all deals by retailer so it’s easier to spot a bargain if you’re opting to buy from a seller you’ve dealt with before. This page will be frequently updated with all the latest offers so be sure to keep it bookmarked to stay up to date.
Best Xbox One Deals – Currys PC World
Best Xbox One Deals – Currys PC World
Xbox One S, Forza Horizon 4, Tekken 7, Project Cars 2 & Xbox LIVE Gold Bundle
Xbox One S, Forza Horizon 4, Tekken 7, Project Cars 2 & Xbox LIVE Gold Bundle
If you aren't looking for a 4K machine but still want to experience the likes of Forza Horizon 4 and Tekken 7, this is the bundle for you.
Xbox One X, Fallout 76, Tekken 7, Project Cars 2 & Forza Horizon 4 Bundle
Xbox One X, Fallout 76, Tekken 7, Project Cars 2 & Forza Horizon 4 Bundle
This Cyber Monday deal is one of the best value Xbox One X bundles we've seen yet, including Fallout 74, Tekken 7, Project Cars 2 and Forza Horizon 4.
Xbox One X with Fallout 76
Xbox One X with Fallout 76
Bethesda is bringing its nuclear RPG online with Fallout 76, and we can guarantee it will run best on Xbox One X.
Xbox One S, Battlefield V, Tekken 7 & Project Cars 2 Bundle
Xbox One S, Battlefield V, Tekken 7 & Project Cars 2 Bundle
Yet another brilliant Xbox One S Bundle from Currys PC World. This one gets you 1TB of memory alongside Battlefield 5 and two other excellent titles.
Xbox One Wireless Controller – White
Xbox One Wireless Controller – White
Time to get in some multiplayer action for less with this great £15 saving on an Xbox One controller. Don't hang around though, it'll be gone by tomorrow.
Best Xbox One Deals – Argos
Best Xbox One Deals – Argos
Xbox One S 1TB Console with 2 Controllers
Xbox One S 1TB Console with 2 Controllers
Those keen to partake in a bit of local multiplayer can get an extra controller at no additional cost with this bundle.
Xbox One S 1TB Console with Minecraft Collection Bundle
Xbox One S 1TB Console with Minecraft Collection Bundle
For any fans of Minecraft, this bundle is a must-have item. Alongside the console, you also get a digital copy of Minecraft with the Redstone Pack of content.
Xbox One S 1TB Console with 2 Controllers
Xbox One S 1TB Console with 2 Controllers
Get your hands on EA's latest shooter, and get down and dirty in the mud with the newest in EA's Battlefield series
Best Xbox One Deals – Amazon
Best Xbox One Deals – Amazon
Xbox One S 1TB Forza Horizon 4 + Call of Duty Black Ops 4 (Exclusive)
Xbox One S 1TB Forza Horizon 4 + Call of Duty Black Ops 4 (Exclusive)
For just a smidgen more, you can swap out Fornite and get yourself Forza Horizon 4 and Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 instead. Seems like a no-brainer to me.
Xbox One X 1TB console Forza Horizon 4 + Forza Motorsport 7 bundle
Xbox One X 1TB console Forza Horizon 4 + Forza Motorsport 7 bundle
Motorheads rejoice, you can enjoy two of the finest racers in recent memory on a robust 4K console.
Xbox One S 1TB Forza Horizon 4 + Spyro Trilogy Reignited + Fallout 76: S...C...L. Edition (Game + 3 Pin Badges)
Xbox One S 1TB Forza Horizon 4 + Spyro Trilogy Reignited + Fallout 76: S...C...L. Edition (Game + 3 Pin Badges)
This is one of the best Xbox One S deals we've ever seen, especially with the 1TB model with an impressive line-up of games alongside it.
Xbox One X 1TB Foza Horizon 4 bundle + Assassins Creed Odyssey (Exclusive) + Fallout 76 (Exclusive)
Xbox One X 1TB Foza Horizon 4 bundle + Assassins Creed Odyssey (Exclusive) + Fallout 76 (Exclusive)
This Xbox One X bundle packages in Forza Horizon 4, Forza Motorsport 7, Assassin's Creed Odyssey and Fallout 76 for just £400. Alternatively, you can trade the Forza games for a 3-month subscription for Xbox Games Pass, where you can stream a large selection of excellent Xbox games.
Best Xbox One Deals – GAME
Best Xbox One Deals – GAME
Xbox One X 1TB White Fallout 76 Bundle - UK Retail Exclusive
Xbox One X 1TB White Fallout 76 Bundle - UK Retail Exclusive
Fallout 76 is one of November's biggest games, and this GAME exclusive bundle includes the game a gorgeous 4K console along with it.
1TB Xbox One S with Extra Controller + Forza Horizon 4 and NOW TV
1TB Xbox One S with Extra Controller + Forza Horizon 4 and NOW TV
Two controllers plus Forza Horizon 4 for less than £200, what's not to love?
1TB Xbox One S with Battlefield V + Fallout 76 and NOW TV
1TB Xbox One S with Battlefield V + Fallout 76 and NOW TV
GAME is stepping up its game (sorry) this Black Friday, and this bundle is a huge example of that with Battfield 5, Fallout 76 and more for just £199.99
1TB Xbox One S with Forza Horizon 4 + Battlefield V and NOW TV
1TB Xbox One S with Forza Horizon 4 + Battlefield V and NOW TV
Yet another impressive bundle from GAME featuring Battlefield 5, Forza Horizon 2 and a juicy Now TV pass.
Best Xbox One Deals – Microsoft Store
Best Xbox One X Deals on the Microsoft Store – Black Friday
Xbox One X 1TB Console – Fallout 76 Bundle
Xbox One X 1TB Console – Fallout 76 Bundle
This 'Robot White Special Edition' 1TB version of the Xbox One X comes with a Fallout 76 download code for the full game and one controller.
Xbox One X 1TB Console – Forza Horizon 4 Bundle
Xbox One X 1TB Console – Forza Horizon 4 Bundle
This deal sees you getting a white Xbox One X with a 1TB drive, one controller and a download code for Forza Horizon 4.
Xbox One X 1TB Console – Battlefield V Bundle
Xbox One X 1TB Console – Battlefield V Bundle
This bundle deal includes a 'Gold Rush Special Edition'-coloured Xbox One X with a 1TB drive, a download code for Battlefield V and one Xbox One controller.
Xbox One Games Deals
Best Xbox One Game Deals
Call of Duty Black Ops 4 (Xbox One)
Call of Duty Black Ops 4 (Xbox One)
The Forza franchise comes to UK, letting players speed all through England and Scotland in one of the best racers ever created.
Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 (Xbox One)
Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 (Xbox One)
Get the latest Call of Duty title at this bargain price. Plus, with this exclusive Amazon edition, you'll get double experience points for the first two hours of play.
Assassin's Creed Odyssey (Xbox One)
Assassin's Creed Odyssey (Xbox One)
It's about time the Assassin's Creed series came to Ancient Greece. Fighting Spartans and legendary monsters is unsurprisingly good fun.
Destiny 2: The Forsaken Legendary Collection Limited Edition with Bonus Digital Content + Collectors Items (Xbox One)
Destiny 2: The Forsaken Legendary Collection Limited Edition with Bonus Digital Content + Collectors Items (Xbox One)
This Amazon exclusive edition of Destiny 2 has two expansion packs bundled in, meaning you get incredible value for money.
Shadow of the Tomb Raider (Xbox One)
Shadow of the Tomb Raider (Xbox One)
Lara Croft's back in action with the final entry in her latest trilogy. Considering how recently this game came out, its amazing how much money you're saving with this Black Friday deal.
Fallout 76 (Xbox One)
Fallout 76 (Xbox One)
Explore the wastelands with your pals in this massive online open-world Fallout adventure.
Choosing an Xbox One Deal – Which console is right for me?
Regardless if you’re after the original model, an Xbox One S or the Xbox One X, Trusted Reviews is expecting an abundance of bundles to be offered from various retailers over the Christmas and New Year period, all of which we’ll be pulling together here on this page.
Owing to its relative newness, the Xbox One X had only been subject to a couple major discounts until quite recently. That story has begun to change as retailers begin bundling the 4K console with plentiful games and accessories. It’s a worthwhile investment, acting as the most powerful console on the market right now.
The Xbox One S is significantly less powerful and won’t be able to display games at 4K resolutions, but does present a few worthwhile benefits for the slim asking price. For example, it sports a 4K blu-ray player and supports HDR for titles patched to include it, which is most major releases nowadays.
Some of the biggest exclusive releases to hit the Xbox One in 2018 including the utterly fantastic Forza Horizon 4, having earned a perfect score in our review. You’ve also got Sea of Thieves, which is a multiplayer gem with a few friends to play with.
