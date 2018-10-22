7 of the best retro Winamp skins to get you ready to update

News of the 2018 Winamp update is the best thing we’ve heard in a while, and what better way to get in the mood for some MP3-fuelled debauchery than by revisiting some of the greatest Winamp skins of yesteryear.

Here are seven of our favourites.

1) Friends

I’ll be there for you, Winamp – are you there for me, too?

Get this skin here

2) Zelda

Zelda and Weird Al Yankovic are what broken 90s childhood dreams are made of.

Get this skin here

3) Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

This Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles skin is positively modern by Winamp standards.

Get this skin here

4) Sony Ericsson W595

Like Winamp, we can’t wait for slider phones to make a long overdue comeback.

Get this skin here

5) Super Mario Bros

Before there was Pokémon Go, there was Mario. Has there ever been a clearer case of older being better?

Get this skin here

6) Tetris

Tetris broke more hearts than Tinder back in the day. And just like Tinder, having quality tunes to hand helped ease the pain.

Get this skin here

7) Yanni

Yanni, ‘nuf said.

Get this skin here

Share your favourite Winamp skins with us @TrustedReviews.