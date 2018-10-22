7 of the best retro Winamp skins to get you ready to update

News of the 2018 Winamp update is the best thing we’ve heard in a while, and what better way to get in the mood for some MP3-fuelled debauchery than by revisiting some of the greatest Winamp skins of yesteryear.
Here are seven of our favourites.
1) Friends
I’ll be there for you, Winamp – are you there for me, too?
- Get this skin here
2) Zelda
Zelda and Weird Al Yankovic are what broken 90s childhood dreams are made of.
- Get this skin here
3) Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
This Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles skin is positively modern by Winamp standards.
- Get this skin here
4) Sony Ericsson W595
Like Winamp, we can’t wait for slider phones to make a long overdue comeback.
- Get this skin here
5) Super Mario Bros
Before there was Pokémon Go, there was Mario. Has there ever been a clearer case of older being better?
- Get this skin here
6) Tetris
Tetris broke more hearts than Tinder back in the day. And just like Tinder, having quality tunes to hand helped ease the pain.
- Get this skin here
7) Yanni
Yanni, ‘nuf said.
- Get this skin here
Share your favourite Winamp skins with us @TrustedReviews.