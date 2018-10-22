Trending:

7 of the best retro Winamp skins to get you ready to update

News of the 2018 Winamp update is the best thing we’ve heard in a while, and what better way to get in the mood for some MP3-fuelled debauchery than by revisiting some of the greatest Winamp skins of yesteryear.

Here are seven of our favourites.

1) Friends

I’ll be there for you, Winamp – are you there for me, too?

  • Get this skin here

2) Zelda

Zelda and Weird Al Yankovic are what broken 90s childhood dreams are made of.

  • Get this skin here

3) Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

This Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles skin is positively modern by Winamp standards.

  • Get this skin here

4) Sony Ericsson W595

Like Winamp, we can’t wait for slider phones to make a long overdue comeback.

  • Get this skin here

5) Super Mario Bros

Before there was Pokémon Go, there was Mario. Has there ever been a clearer case of older being better?

  • Get this skin here

6) Tetris

Tetris broke more hearts than Tinder back in the day. And just like Tinder, having quality tunes to hand helped ease the pain.

  • Get this skin here

7) Yanni

Yanni, ‘nuf said.

  • Get this skin here

