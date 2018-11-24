Best VPN Deals: The hidden Black Friday sales you shouldn’t know about

VPNs are very popular these days, and there’s some great Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals to be had this year.
Getting a VPN (Virtual Private Network) is not only a great way to obfuscate your online activity, they’re also useful for catching up with UK region-locked content when you’re on holiday, or, if you’re running your own business, seeing if your site can be accessed in other markets.
Best VPN Deals – Black Friday
CyberGhost – 3 year deal
This Black Friday deal from CyberGhost sees you paying £79 for its three year deal, instead of the usual £90. That works out as being equivalent to £2.20/month, significantly cheaper than its standard £11.99/month rate.
ExpressVPN – 12 months
- 3 months free
ExpressVPN's Black Friday offer sees you getting 15 months for $99.95 US (which converts to £77.95 at the time of writing), equivalent to $6.67 (£5.20)/month, versus the usual monthly rate of $12.95 (£10.10).
IPVanish – 2 years
This deal sees you charged $79.99 (equivalent to £62.38) every 2 years. Compared to the standard rate of $11.99/month (£9.35), that's a saving of 72%.
KeepSolid VPN Unlimited – 3 years
KeepSolid's deal sees you paying $49.99 (£38.99), versus the usual $99.99 (£77.98) price for three years. Compared to the $9.99 (£7.79) monthly rate,
NordVPN – 3 years
The standard price for a 3 year subscription to NordVPN has been cut to $107.55 (£83.88), a huge 75% saving on the usual price of $430.20 (£335.52).
Norton Secure VPN – 50% off
Norton's slashing the price of its Secure VPN products by 50% across the board. The best value deal is the subscription which covers 5 devices. Normally costing £59.99, this one year subscription is currently a very generous £29.99.
TunnelBear – Unlimited Data
TunnelBear's unlimited 'Grizzly' offer is currently available to buy for $49.99 (£38.99), a huge drop down from the usual annual subscription price of $199.88 (£155.90).
VPNs have never been more popular, thanks in part to the fact that more of us work remotely now, and will often have to connect to unsecured (and therefore potentially dangerous) Wi-Fi access points.
The spike in interest in VPNs is also no doubt down to governments across the world trying to either dilute net neutrality or, to varying degrees, restrict access to ‘unwholesome’ content on behalf of their citizens.
But whatever you’re connecting to the Internet for, a VPN is an essential purchase. As well as letting you access geo-locked content at home and abroad, VPN connections can also help protect you against criminals, phishing attempts, spyware loaded on web pages and the tracking efforts of bad actors after personally identifiable information.
Thanks to end-to-end encryption afforded by a VPN connection, it becomes much harder, nigh on impossible, for your network traffic to be monitored from outside your PC or laptop, as any packet inspection which takes place will only reveal encrypted data.
Along with getting a good deal on your fixed-line broadband services the Black Friday weekend is also a good time to make a killing on your VPN subscriptions.
While some providers are running deals all weekend, up to and including Cyber Monday, some deals are stopping today, so be sure to check any countdown timers and dates on providers.
