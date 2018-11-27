The best version of the OnePlus 6T might not have been released yet

OnePlus has hinted that a special edition of the OnePlus 6T is about to launch − and it’s likely to be a beast.

The Chinese firm has just announced a new partnership with McLaren, and the two companies are set to hold a joint event titled ‘Salute to Speed’ at the McLaren Technology Centre on December 11.

OnePlus has promised that “a special announcement” will be made at the event, and though nothing has officially been confirmed, it isn’t exactly difficult to work out what we’ve got to look forward to.

The name of the December event, Salute to Speed, suggests the upcoming handset will be a super-charged variant of the OnePlus 6T. And, naturally, that extra power is likely to come with a price hike.

It’s also likely to rock a swish new McLaren-inspired look, though our dreams of a phone with wheels attached to it are unlikely to come true.

OnePlus’ press release, which is packed to the gills with hints, reads: “Creative collaborations have been a defining force for OnePlus since the beginning. In 2017, OnePlus teamed up with Parisian retailer colette to produce the OnePlus 3T x colette 20th Anniversary Edition … and, combining technology, art and fashion, OnePlus worked with Jean-Charles de Castelbajac to produce the OnePlus 5 x JCC+Limited Edition ‘Callection’ of colorful gear and technology.

“In April of this year, OnePlus announced a partnership with Marvel Studios to launch the OnePlus 6 x Marvel Avengers Limited Edition; paying tribute to the greatest lineup of superheroes. In 2017, OnePlus celebrated its anniversary in India by joining forces with the latest chapter in the Star Wars saga – The Last Jedi – in an exclusive collaboration for the OnePlus 5T Star Wars Limited Edition.”

The regular version of the OnePlus 6T is one of our favourite phones of the year, so we’re looking forward to seeing what’s in store for next month.

“McLaren and OnePlus were born in a similar way – with a big dream to create something special,” said OnePlus CEO Pete Lau. “Starting from nothing, we challenged ourselves to never settle. Today we unveil a true testament to innovation, a salute to speed.”

What are you hoping to see from the event? Let us know on Twitter @TrustedReviews.